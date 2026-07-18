Avaye Chirok releases audio edition of “Aafrat”

TEHRAN — The audiobook version of Iranian writer Tahereh Rafat’s novel “Aafrat” has recently been released.

Produced and published by the Avaye Chirok, a major institute that produces audiobooks in Iran, the work features the voices of Bahman Vakhshour and the author herself.

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Based on the print edition previously published by Shalgardan Publications, “Aafrat” is a nuanced exploration of an ostensibly ordinary life. Rather than relying on grand plot twists or dramatic events, the narrative delves into the psychological depths of its protagonist, focusing on the silent turmoil and intricate emotions that simmer beneath the surface of daily existence.

The story follows a woman who spends much of her time in solitude, confined within the narrow parameters of her own life. She finds herself trapped in an ambiguous relationship—one that has neither fully blossomed nor completely dissolved—leaving her in a state of emotional limbo.

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As the narrative unfolds through a series of repetitive days, the protagonist begins to scrutinize her own behaviors and choices. Simple acts, such as smoking, pacing the house, or staring out at the street, become conduits for deep introspection. Gradually, fragments of the past emerge, revealing relationships and events that continue to haunt and shape her present.

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The tension of the novel lies in the protagonist's precarious position on the threshold between complacency and change. The story progresses organically, driven by the internal decisions she makes—or fails to make—rather than sudden external shocks.

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The audiobook production was managed by Bahman Vakhshour, with editing and sound design handled by Hasti Sadeqi, with a total runtime of 4 hours and 38 minutes.

SAB/