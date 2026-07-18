US sparks Hormuz crisis to mask battlefield failure: Iranian envoy to Pakistan

TEHRAN — Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, has accused the United States of launching a reckless campaign of disruption in the Strait of Hormuz to compensate for its military failures on the battlefield.

In a statement published on social media, Moghadam condemned Washington's actions, stating that the US has used a heavily distorted reading of last month’s bilateral memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cause disruptions in key sectors of the strategic waterway.

The envoy made it clear that Tehran refuses to bow to Washington's bad-faith tactics.

"It was obvious that the Iranian side would not accept this arbitrary interpretation, which blatantly violated the MoU,” Moghadam stressed.

He warned that by launching recent strikes and targeting vital infrastructure, the US has effectively restarted the war in direct violation of both the pact and basic international principles. With tensions rapidly escalating in the strategic shipping lane, the envoy called on the international community to step up and strongly condemn Washington's aggressive acts.

