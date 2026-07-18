'US military transfers through Omani side threatening'

TEHRAN — A member of Iran’s Expediency Council has defended Tehran’s actions regarding maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, saying restrictions imposed on certain movements in the waterway were aimed at preventing the transfer of US military equipment that poses a threat to Iran’s national security.

Hossein Mozaffar said the issue was not related to restricting Oman’s sovereignty over its territorial waters, but rather to preventing 'the use of those routes for military operations against Iran.'

'Some ask why we prevent passage through the Omani side of the Strait of Hormuz, arguing that this part belongs to Oman,' Mozaffar said. 'Yes, the Omani side belongs to Oman, but the enemy uses that route and Omani waters to transport military equipment that threatens our national security.'

In an interview with IRNA, Mozaffar said, “Every time our enemies have increased their pressure and attacks, our nation has become more aware and more resistant.”

He argued that attempts by Iran’s adversaries to create divisions between the people and the government, or to exploit ethnic differences, had failed and instead contributed to greater solidarity among various groups across the country.

Addressing the issue of diplomacy and negotiations with foreign powers, Mozaffar said negotiations were neither inherently positive nor negative, but their value depended on the circumstances, objectives and terms of any agreement.

“Negotiation is acceptable when it is based on mutual respect and protects national interests,” he said. “However, if it becomes a tool for imposing demands, humiliating a country or undermining its sovereignty, such negotiations cannot be accepted.”

Mozaffar said no country had the right to dictate Iran’s decisions regarding areas such as nuclear technology, defense capabilities or scientific development.

According to Mozaffar, Iran entered negotiations after setting clear conditions and ensuring that its national interests and sovereignty were protected.

He mentioned that although Tehran met its obligations under prior agreements, the other party did not reciprocate. He further noted that errors in the drafting of certain agreements also led to subsequent challenges.

Mozaffar said recent developments demonstrated that the United States had sought to return to negotiations after facing pressure and challenges, rather than Iran initiating the process.

Mozaffar accused the United States and its allies of using periods of negotiations and ceasefires to rebuild their military capabilities.

“One of their major deceptions was the use of a promised agreement and ceasefire to create an illusion of calm. Meanwhile, they were secretly working to strengthen their forces and replenish their equipment,” he said.

He stressed that Iran needed to remain vigilant and avoid internal divisions, arguing that weakening unity among political and military institutions was among the objectives of Iran’s enemies.

Discussing the presence of US military bases in neighboring countries, Mozaffar said Iran did not seek confrontation with Arab states in the region and supported peaceful relations with its neighbors. However, he described the presence of American military facilities in the region as a source of instability and a potential threat to Iran’s security.

According to Mozaffar, Iran reserves the right to respond if foreign military facilities are used to threaten its territory or national interests.

Mozaffar said Iran has sovereign rights over the parts of the Strait of Hormuz under its jurisdiction and, like other countries around the world, has the right to monitor activities that affect its security.

He stressed that Iran’s concerns were not related to ordinary commercial shipping, but rather to 'the misuse of maritime routes for military purposes.'

Mozaffar rejected criticism that Iran should ignore activities taking place in waters under another country’s jurisdiction, arguing that security threats could have consequences beyond territorial boundaries.

He stated that Washington had attempted to persuade Oman to facilitate alternative routes for moving military equipment and said Iran had been forced to respond to 'violations of its security.'