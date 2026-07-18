Leader’s military advisor: Iran will shift to full-scale war if US strikes continue

TEHRAN – A senior military advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has declared that Washington’s duplicitous strategy of "both war and negotiation" has reached its final dead end, warning that Iran is fully prepared to transition into an aggressive and destructive phase if American aggression does not immediately cease.

Major General Mohsen Rezaei, the former chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), condemned the United States for systematically breaching its commitments under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding (MoU). Rezaei noted that he had previously predicted US leadership would tear up the MoU just as they foolishly dismantled the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

According to General Rezaei, Washington never intended to honor the memorandum, utilizing it solely to pressure Tehran.

In violation of the MoU, the US has launched operations by bombing civilian infrastructure and military installations across the provinces of Khuzestan, Bushehr, Hormozgan, and Sistan and Baluchestan, targeting hospitals, barracks, and vital bridges. General Rezaei emphasized that Iran's powerful Armed Forces have already responded with decisive, heavy, and successive strikes—a trend that will only intensify.

Rezaei highlighted Iran's strategic patience, noting that during last year’s 12-day war, Tehran purposefully acted to prevent regional escalation, deliberately refraining from targeting US bases in Kuwait and neighboring countries. However, because the enemy resumed its hostilities, the conflict has inevitably evolved. The former IRGC commander further exposed Washington’s underlying geopolitical desperation, stating that the US is trying to forcibly insert itself into the management of the Strait of Hormuz—the world’s premier energy bottleneck—to control global oil prices. He said this is a malicious overreach that neither Iran, Russia, China, nor Europe will ever accept, as it risks triggering a global conflagration.



