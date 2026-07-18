Iran vows relentless legal action over US and Israeli crimes

TEHRAN — The Iranian Judiciary has launched comprehensive legal proceedings against the United States and Israel, seeking international prosecution and financial reparations for war crimes and military aggression against the country.

Judiciary Spokesperson Asghar Jahangir announced the measures during a press conference on Saturday. Jahangir stated that according to international law, any aggressor and initiator of war must be prosecuted, tried, and forced to compensate for the damages inflicted upon the targeted country.

Following the war that the US and Israel launched against Iran on February 28 and the 12-day aggression in June 2025, provincial prosecutors across Iran have fully documented physical and infrastructural damages. The Judiciary spokesperson said the International Affairs Prosecutor's Office has formally opened criminal cases against US and Israeli officials, and indictments have already been issued for a number of the accused alongside more than 3,000 registered civil petitions.

The Judiciary's Human Rights Headquarters has categorized the documented strikes into three classifications under the Rome Statute, specifically focusing on war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide, Jahangir said. He added that the evidence compiled involves direct and deliberate attacks targeting civilians, hospitals, schools, nuclear facilities, and critical national infrastructure. The documentation regarding the 12-day conflict in June last year has already been officially submitted to the United Nations as a registered document, he noted.

Providing a statistical breakdown of the active files, Jahangir explained that Branch 55 of the Tehran Civil Court has registered 260 civil lawsuits against the US and Israel, representing over 300,000 natural and legal entities. Furthermore, the International Affairs Prosecutor's Office is handling 21 criminal cases pertaining specifically to the 12-day war, which include 137 cases filed on behalf of 800 individual Iranian citizens and 65 cases filed by government ministries, agencies, and public institutions. An additional 90 active cases have also been established regarding the February 28 aggression and are currently undergoing judicial review.

The spokesperson said pursuing these international files has been elevated to a primary operational priority for the Judiciary following explicit guidelines issued by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. The Presidential Legal Department and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are concurrently pursuing the execution of these files through international tribunals to ensure the accused do not enjoy continued impunity.



