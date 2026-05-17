Norouzi: My goal is to win Iran's first women's rowing gold in Nagoya

TEHRAN – Zeynab Norouzi, the women's national rowing team athlete, expressed his desire to win a gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games to be held in Nagoya, Japan.

Norouzi is one of the most decorated Iranian women rowers. She also aims to book a place in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

“I am currently following intensive training at the Zanjan Dam and am putting all my effort into reaching the highest level of physical and technical readiness. My goal is to reach full preparedness for the Nagoya Asian Games so that I can deliver my best performance in this competition,” she said.

“My ultimate goal at the Nagoya Asian Games is to win a gold medal. I want to be the first Iranian female athlete in the sport of rowing to stand on the top podium and win a gold medal at the Asian Games,” Norouzi added.

Referring to her long-term vision for her professional future, she added: "Despite my focus on the Asian Games, my mind is also focused on the Olympic path from now on. Planning to qualify for the Los Angeles Olympics is on my agenda, and I will do my best to achieve an outstanding result at the Olympic level.”