Afshardoust: Iran handball target 2028 Olympics berth

TEHRAN – Mahmoud Afshardoust, newly appointed Director of Iran’s Men’s National Handball Teams, has outlined an ambitious vision for the future: securing qualification for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Iranian handball has experienced steady growth in recent years, with notable progress across men’s, women’s, and youth divisions. The federation is now aiming to build on that momentum at the highest international level.

Afshardoust, a former member of Iran’s men’s national volleyball team and a past Secretary General of the Volleyball Federation, was recently appointed to his new role by Handball Federation President Alireza Pakdel.

He previously served as an advisor to the federation.

“I’ve worked with the federation before in an advisory capacity, and now I’ve been given the opportunity to lead the men’s national teams’ management,” Afshardoust told Tehran Times in an exclusive interview.

“Iranian handball has made significant progress in recent years and has strong potential to achieve even greater success.”

He emphasized that developing grassroots and youth programs remains a top priority. “Our main focus is strengthening the foundation. Youth players are the future of this sport. We are in full coordination with Secretary General Ali Akbar Khoshnevis and Head of National Teams Organization Iraj Rezaei to ensure we make the best strategic decisions for the future of Iranian handball.”

Regarding Iran’s potential participation in the upcoming Asian Games in Nagoya, Afshardoust said the final decision rests with the federation in consultation with the National Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Sports.

“We are waiting for the final decision. It’s a matter that will be determined through coordination between the federation and the relevant authorities,” he explained.

Looking ahead, Afshardoust acknowledged that the road to Olympic qualification will be challenging.

“Some may consider this a dream, but our goal is clear: qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games,” he said. “Asian handball has become highly competitive, with strong teams such as Qatar, South Korea, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Japan. The challenge is significant, but we will do everything in our power to turn this ambition into reality.”

“With renewed leadership and a long-term vision in place, Iran’s handball program is setting its sights firmly on the global stage,” Afshardoust concluded.