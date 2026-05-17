Foolad Sirjan finish as runners-up at 2026 AVC Volleyball Champions League

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foolad Sirjan claimed the silver medal at the 2026 AVC Men’s Volleyball Champions League after a 3-1 defeat to Indonesia’s Jakarta Bhayangkara Presisi in Sunday’s final.

The match, held at the Terpadu Gymnasium in Pontianak, saw the host side capitalize on the fervent home crowd support to secure the title with set scores of 25-20, 26-24, 23-25, and 23-25.

Earlier in the day, Japan’s JTEKT Stings Aichi earned third place by sweeping South Korea’s Hyundai Capital Skywalkers 3-0.

Foolad Sirjan’s impressive run to the final included decisive victories over Jakarta Garuda Jaya and Japan’s JTEKT Stings Aichi.