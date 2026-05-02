Hossein Khanzadeh joins Foolad for 2026 AVC Volleyball Champions League

TEHRAN – Foolad Sirjan, Iran’s renowned volleyball club, have bolstered themselves roster by signing Poriya Hossein Khanzadeh for the upcoming 2026 AVC Volleyball Champions League.

The 22-year-old outside hitter most recently played for Italian club Volley Lube.

The tournament will take place May 13–17, 2026 in Pontianak, Indonesia, featuring eight of the continent’s top clubs competing for the Asian title.

The draw placed the teams into two competitive pools.

Pool A features Jakarta Bhayangkara Presisi (Indonesia), Al Rayyan Ray (Qatar), Hyundai Capital Skywalkers (Korea), and Zhaiyk VC (Kazakhstan).

Opening matchups will see Jakarta Bhayangkara Presisi face Zhaiyk VC, while Al Rayyan Ray takes on Hyundai Capital Skywalkers.

Pool B includes SV.League (Japan), Foolad Sirjan Iranian (Iran), Jakarta Garuda Jaya (Indonesia), and Nakhonratchasima Qmin C VC (Thailand).

The opening clashes will feature SV.League against Nakhonratchasima Qmin C VC, while Foolad Sirjan Iranian meet Jakarta Garuda Jaya.

Following the pool stage, the top teams will advance to the semifinals, with winners progressing to the gold medal match, while the losing semifinalists will compete for the bronze medal.