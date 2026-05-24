Iran’s strategy for Persian Gulf, Hormuz Strait to shape West Asia’s new order: Major General

TEHRAN- The plans and strategies of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for managing the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz will guarantee the future of the region and a new regional order, in which foreigners will have no place, a top IRGC commander said.

In a message commemorating the martyrs of the recent US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran, Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters Major General Ali Abdollahi stressed the continuation of resistance, vigilance, and wisdom in confronting the US and Zionist enemies.

Referring to the guidance of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the general said Iran will secure the Persian Gulf and eliminate the enemy’s exploitation of the strategic waterway, while bringing comfort and progress for all nations of the region.

The commander warned enemies that the Leader’s plans and strategies for the “management of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz” will shape the future of the region and a new regional and global order under the framework of the “Strong Iran” strategy, emphasizing that foreign powers will have no role in it.

Major General Abdollahi further said Iran’s powerful Armed Forces will not allow painful historical experiences to be repeated and, God willing, will impose the authority and pride of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the enemy.

“We are ready to deliver a harsh and hellish response to any aggression,” he warned.

For generations, the Strait of Hormuz — entirely bordering Iran’s territorial waters and southern coastline — had been maintained by Iran as a strategic corridor for global trade, with the Iranian navy ensuring freedom of navigation in line with both historical practice and international law.

However, following the unprovoked joint military aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iranian soil on February 28, Tehran announced the immediate closure of the strait, suspending its longstanding policy of open passage.