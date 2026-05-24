NPT must not be based on 'nuclear exceptionalism': Deputy FM

TEHRAN – Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, has stated that the global Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) must be founded on "equal security, equal sovereignty, and equal accountability," warning that Tehran would not allow countries to misuse international institutions for political purposes.

In a post published on X following the conclusion of the 11th Review Conference of NPT at the United Nations headquarters in New York, Gharibabadi said the month-long conference ended without any outcome after three weeks of negotiations and discussions.

He asserted that the attacks carried out over the past year against Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities—which are under safeguards—by the United States and Israel should have been the conference's primary concern.

"Unfortunately, some Western governments and the United States, which either committed widespread and blatant violations of international law or supported these violations, once again made a mockery of the United Nations and tried to reverse the roles of aggressor and victim," he wrote.

Gharibabadi stated that those countries, instead of condemning "the aggressors and military attacks against civilian targets, infrastructure, and innocent Iranian citizens," attempted to include language in the conference's final document condemning Iran over what they described as failures to comply with safeguards obligations and UN Security Council resolutions.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran firmly prevented these countries from achieving their political objectives," he said, adding that the conference failed to adopt a final document because of the "excessive demands" of Western countries.

"The responsibility for this failure lies with these countries," Gharibabadi said. "The Islamic Republic of Iran will not allow them to continue the abusive instrumental use of international forums and documents in pursuit of their political goals."

"If the non-proliferation regime is to survive, it must be built on equal security, equal sovereignty, and equal accountability; not nuclear exceptionalism," he added.

The 11th NPT Review Conference was chaired by Vietnam's permanent representative to the United Nations and was held for one month at the UN headquarters in New York.