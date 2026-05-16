Foolad Sirjan into AVC Men’s Champions League 2026 final

TEHRAN – Foolad Sirjan of Iran swept past JTEKT Stings Aichi of Japan in straight sets (25-22, 25-19, 25-20) in the AVC Men’s Champions League 2026 Saturday.

Foolad had defeated Jakarta Garuda Jaya of Indonesia 3-0 in their opening match.

The Iranian powerhouses secure a final spot at the competition underway in Pontianak, Indonesia.

Foolad will play Jakarta Bhayangkara Presisi of Indonesia in the final match on Sunday, while JTEKT Stings Aichi meet Hyundai Capital Skywalkers of South Korea in the bronze medal match.

The 2026 AVC Men's Volleyball Champions League is the second edition of the AVC Men's Volleyball Champions League and the 26th overall edition of the formerly named Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship, an annual international men's volleyball club tournament organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC).

Unlike the 2025 edition which featured 12 teams in a pool-play format, the 2026 edition features eight teams competing in a direct knockout format, starting from the quarterfinals. Both finalists will qualify for the 2026 FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship.