Foolad Sirjan into AVC Men’s Champions League 2026 final four

TEHRAN – Foolad Sirjan eased past Jakarta Garuda Jaya of Indonesia 3-0 (25-14, 25-12, 25-12) in their opening match of the AVC Men’s Champions League 2026 on Thursday.

The Iranian powerhouse secures the last semifinal spot at the competition underway in Pontianak, Indonesia.

Foolad will play JTEKT Stings Aichi of Japan on Saturday to book their place in the final match.

The 2026 AVC Men's Volleyball Champions League is the second edition of the AVC Men's Volleyball Champions League and the 26th overall edition of the formerly named Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship, an annual international men's volleyball club tournament organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC).

Unlike the 2025 edition which featured 12 teams in a pool-play format, the 2026 edition features eight teams competing in a direct knockout format, starting from the quarterfinals. Both finalists will qualify for the 2026 FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship.