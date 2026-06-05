Ayatollah Khamenei approves pardons, sentence reductions for over 2,000 convicts

TEHRAN - Iran’s Leader has approved pardons or sentence reductions for more than 2,000 convicted individuals ahead of Eid al-Ghadir, a major Islamic festival, according to the Judiciary.

The clemency was granted by Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei following a request from Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei. It covers prisoners convicted by general and revolutionary courts, military tribunals, and state penal institutions.

Judiciary spokesperson Ali Mozafari said on Friday that eligibility criteria include the absence of a private complainant, no significant prior criminal record, and evidence of rehabilitation after serving part of the sentence. Factors such as age, family situation, and the nature of the offense are also taken into account.

“The principle in the judiciary is the full execution of sentences,” Mozafari said. “But when it becomes clear during enforcement that a person has reformed and continued punishment is unnecessary, pardon or sentence reduction becomes possible.”

He added that the majority of the more than 2,000 inmates covered by the decision are expected to be released immediately.

Mozafari also outlined strict exclusions, noting that individuals convicted of security-related offenses, espionage, actions against domestic or international national security, or threats to public safety are not eligible for clemency under any circumstances.

“In the current situation where the Islamic Republic of Iran is engaged in an imposed war with global arrogance, the United States, and the Zionist regime, dealing with crimes against national security is carried out with full decisiveness, and this category of convicts is excluded from any reduction or pardon,” he said.

Cases involving private plaintiffs are also excluded unless the complainant grants consent.

Such pardons are regularly issued on major religious and national occasions. Eid al-Ghadir, observed on the 18th of Dhu al-Hijjah, commemorates the appointment of Imam Ali (AS) as the successor of Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon Him).

Provincial and central pardon commissions reviewed eligible cases despite time constraints due to the holiday period and the country’s heightened security posture, Mozafari said. He added that decisions are made strictly according to legal criteria, without external influence.

The Judiciary spokesperson added, “No pressure, demand, or consideration outside legal frameworks has any effect on the review process.”