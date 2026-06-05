Leader: Israel and US shift to hybrid warfare after military setbacks

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei has warned that Israel and the United States have intensified efforts to wage psychological and hybrid warfare against Iran after failing to achieve their objectives through military confrontation, urging the Iranian nation to preserve unity and resilience in the face of growing external pressure.

In a message issued Thursday on the 37th anniversary of the passing of Imam Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Republic, the Leader said Iran’s adversaries have increasingly focused on undermining public confidence, influencing decision-making processes, and creating divisions within society following their battlefield failures.

He said the Israeli regime’s recent military defeats and humiliation have contributed to its growing international isolation, prompting it and its supporters to rely more heavily on non-military tactics aimed at weakening the Iranian nation from within.

According to the Leader, the primary tools of this campaign include spreading fear, doubt, despair, mistrust, and social polarization. He stressed that such efforts can be neutralized through national solidarity, vigilance, mutual trust between the people and state bodies, and a collective commitment to safeguarding the country’s interests.

“The enemy seeks to undermine the resilience of the Iranian people and create miscalculations among officials,” he said, emphasizing that public officials bear a special responsibility to strengthen hope and confidence and avoid actions or rhetoric that could foster pessimism or social discontent.

The message was delivered as millions of Iranians commemorated the anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s death at his mausoleum in southern Tehran. The Leader described the occasion as an opportunity to reflect on the enduring legacy of the late revolutionary leader, whose vision and spiritual teachings continue to shape Iran’s political and social trajectory.

Ayatollah Khamenei said Imam Khomeini’s school of thought was rooted in faith, self-reliance, and resistance to oppression, principles that inspired the 1979 Islamic Revolution and continue to guide the nation. He added that both Imam Khomeini and the late Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei played decisive roles in mobilizing the capabilities of the Iranian people and strengthening national independence.

Highlighting key moments in modern Iranian history, he referred to the June 5, 1963 uprising, the mass public welcome for Imam Khomeini upon his return from exile in 1979, and the unprecedented public participation in ceremonies following his death in 1989 as evidence of the deep bond between the Iranian nation and its revolutionary leader.

The Leader also praised the steadfastness of the Iranian people and the Axis of Resistance, describing them as a source of inspiration for freedom-seeking nations worldwide. He reiterated that support for oppressed peoples remains both a humanitarian and religious responsibility and argued that Washington’s hostility toward Iran stems from the country’s independent identity and refusal to submit to external pressure.

Concluding his message, Ayatollah Khamenei called on young people, intellectuals, and cultural figures to uphold the principles of the Islamic Revolution, strengthen national unity, and contribute to Iran’s future progress while remaining alert to ‘ongoing efforts by Israel, the United States, and their allies’ to destabilize the country through hybrid warfare.