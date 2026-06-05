Top diplomat: Tehran is ready to rebuild relations with UAE

TEHRAN – Iran has reiterated its readiness to rebuild and expand relations with the United Arab Emirates despite tensions stemming from the recent Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressing that Tehran remains committed to strengthening ties with its southern neighbor based on mutual respect and regional cooperation.

In an interview with Al Mayadeen Chairman Ghassan Ben Jeddou, Araghchi said Iran continues to view the UAE as an important regional partner but warned that the Zionist regime’s expanding footprint in Abu Dhabi has complicated efforts to improve bilateral relations and undermined trust between the two neighboring countries.

The Iranian foreign minister said Tehran has serious concerns over the UAE’s growing ties with Israel, particularly considering developments during the recent war against Iran. According to Araghchi, evidence indicates that Emirati territory and facilities were used by US and Israeli forces during the aggression, a development he said further strained relations and hampered confidence-building efforts.

Araghchi expressed regret that the war negatively affected ties with Abu Dhabi despite ‘as constructive engagement with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in recent years.’

Nevertheless, he underscored that Iran remains determined to enhance relations with the UAE, emphasizing that the two countries share common interests and a joint responsibility for safeguarding regional stability.

“The security of the Persian Gulf cannot be achieved through reliance on extra-regional powers or cooperation with the Israeli regime,” Araghchi said, arguing that lasting stability must emerge from dialogue, understanding, and cooperation among the countries of the region themselves.

He reiterated Tehran’s readiness to restore and deepen ties with Abu Dhabi on the basis of mutual respect, non-interference in internal affairs, and good-neighborly relations.

Elsewhere in the interview, Araghchi highlighted the significance of Iran’s relations with Saudi Arabia, describing Riyadh as a key pillar of regional stability. He noted that ties between Tehran and Riyadh have continued to improve since the restoration of diplomatic relations under a China-brokered agreement.

The foreign minister said he remains in regular contact with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and voiced confidence that cooperation between the two regional powers would continue to expand despite existing differences.

Araghchi stressed that stronger coordination among regional states is essential to establishing a new security architecture in the Persian Gulf—one rooted in regional cooperation rather than foreign military presence.

He also revealed that Iran had repeatedly warned Persian Gulf states that allowing the United States or the Israeli regime to use their territory or military facilities against Iran could expose those foreign forces to retaliatory action.

At the same time, Araghchi emphasized that Tehran does not seek confrontation with its neighbors and has consistently distinguished between host countries and foreign military forces operating from their territory.

According to the Iranian foreign minister, the recent war further demonstrated the necessity of building a regional security framework designed and led by the countries of the region, free from external interference and foreign military dominance.