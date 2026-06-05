TEHRAN- In a bold declaration, nearly 90 members of Iran's parliament have pledged unwavering support for the nation's armed forces and defense industries, insisting on the development of longer-range missiles capable of striking the offices of those responsible for the assassination of the revered Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

In a letter addressed to Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the lawmakers emphasized that avenging the martyrdom of the Islamic Revolution's leader and other fallen heroes from the Ramadan War is not only a religious obligation but also a national and political imperative.

The letter states, “We will support our military forces and defense industries until the day our missiles’ range reaches the desks of the killers of the deputy of Imam Mahdi and the martyred Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.” The representatives vowed to resist any pressures imposed by oppressors and tyrants, warning against any perceived weakness in defending the principles of the Islamic Revolution and the red lines established by their Leader.

Among their non-negotiable demands are the restoration of the Strait of Hormuz to its pre-war status, the annulment of discussions regarding Iran’s nuclear capabilities, full reparations from adversaries for both material and spiritual damages incurred during the imposed war, the withdrawal of all US forces from the region, and severe punishment for aggressors to deter future attacks.

The lawmakers expressed skepticism towards US assurances, citing painful lessons learned from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the 2015 nuclear agreement. They called for justice against those implicated in the martyrdom of Iran’s Leader and other victims, asserting that “the Epstein network of criminals respects no ethical or international principles.”

“The enemy must know that it will be a head in exchange for an eye,” they warned, indicating that any retaliation would be disproportionately severe. Furthermore, they urged for the prompt resumption of open parliamentary sessions and committee meetings under security protocols reminiscent of the 12-day war period, aimed at bolstering legislative oversight and functionality.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was martyred on February 28, marking the onset of an unprovoked war of aggression led by the United States and Israel against Iran. Since then, Iran’s armed forces have executed 100 waves of retaliatory strikes under Operation True Promise 4 over a span of more than 40 days. Although a fragile ceasefire brokered by Pakistan has been in effect since early April, a US naval blockade on Iranian ports persists, with Iran consistently condemning Washington for breaching the truce.