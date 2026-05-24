Trump in Netanyahu’s Grip

TEHRAN - There seems to be no end in sight to President Donald Trump’s contradictory statements despite intensified efforts to bring a permanent end to the US–Israeli war on Iran, which initially began on February 28.

Trump said on Sunday that he had instructed negotiators “not to rush into a deal” with Tehran.

“The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal, as time is on our side,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He also noted that the United States would maintain its blockade of Iranian ports, which began in mid-April. “The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed. Both sides must take their time and get it right. There can be no mistakes!”

His remarks followed a phone call with the Israeli prime minister. In response to discussions over signing a possible memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington, Benjamin Netanyahu said he and Trump had agreed that any final deal must include “dismantling Iran’s nuclear enrichment sites and removing its enriched nuclear material from its territory.”

He added that “President Trump also reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself against threats on every front, including Lebanon.”

The developments run counter to Trump’s comments a day earlier. Trump said on Saturday that he had talked to regional leaders and that “an agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization” between the US and Iran.

Iran’s condition for talks

A similar assessment was also reflected by Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman on Saturday, contingent on certain conditions.

“We are now in the finalization stage of this memorandum of understanding. The topics being discussed at this stage focus broadly on ending the war, halting the US naval blockade, and issues related to the release of Iran’s frozen assets,” Esmaeil Baghaei said. He emphasized that Iran’s focus at this stage remains exclusively on ending the US–Israeli war based on Tehran’s 14-point proposal.

He said a final agreement could be reached within a reasonable timeframe of 30 to 60 days.

Baghaei also pointed to the Strait of Hormuz, saying the strategic waterway “has nothing to do with America.” He added that Iran and Oman, as the coastal states of the Strait of Hormuz, should define a mechanism for it.

Iran also says halting Israel’s strikes in Lebanon and the recognition of its enrichment rights are red lines in the talks.

These developments followed Pakistani Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s one-day visit to Iran, which ended Saturday afternoon, amid Islamabad’s intensified efforts to bridge the gap between Tehran and Washington.

Iran and the US agreed to a ceasefire on April 8 through the mediation of Pakistan. However, subsequent diplomatic efforts to fully end the conflict failed due to Washington’s “excessive” demands.

The US and Israel were unable to achieve their stated objectives during the 39 days of war, which included destroying Iran’s military capabilities and influencing the country’s political trajectory. Trump has repeatedly claimed that US strikes severely damaged Iran’s military capacity. However, American officials speaking to US media have acknowledged that Iran retains much of its missile and drone arsenal despite weeks of intense bombing.

Trump’s threats

Trump ordered a naval blockade of Iran after Pakistani-mediated talks in Islamabad on April 11 ended without a breakthrough.

Trump has also set multiple deadlines for Iran to meet US demands, warning of severe consequences, including threats to send Iran back to “the Stone Age.” However, he has repeatedly stepped back from military escalation, largely due to Iran’s warnings that any new aggression would be met with a stronger response.

During the conflict, Iran carried out 100 waves of missile and drone strikes against Israel and US bases in the Persian Gulf region, inflicting severe damage to military installations and equipment.

In addition to Iran’s military capability, its resilience and its control over the Strait of Hormuz have pushed Washington toward seeking an off-ramp to avoid deeper military and economic costs.

A potential deal to end the war could serve as a face-saving exit for Trump from a conflict with limited gains for Washington.

However, recent contacts between Trump and Netanyahu suggest that Israel’s agenda remains highly influential in US decision-making, with critics arguing that Trump has prioritized “Make Israel Great Again” over “Make America Great Again.”

Trump has said the latest February 28 war was necessary to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. However, US intelligence assessments have indicated that Iran was not pursuing a nuclear weapons program before the war.

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who recently resigned, had stated that there was no evidence Iran had rebuilt its nuclear enrichment capabilities following US strikes on Iranian facilities in June last year.

Such acknowledgments suggest that Trump and Netanyahu have emphasized Iran’s nuclear threat as justification for military action.

For now, critics argue that the only way for Trump to avoid deeper entanglement in a prolonged conflict with Iran is to avoid being drawn into Netanyahu’s trap.

