US and Zionist entity intensify aggressive course

BERLIN - Following two attacks perpetrated by the US and Israel, Iran stands as a victor facing a historic decision.

I. Lebanon

On Thursday, the U.S. compelled Lebanon—in Washington—to accept an unworkable framework for implementing a completely unjust ceasefire with Israel. This was only possible because Washington designates Hezbollah a terrorist group and ostracizes it politically. These unjust "negotiations" took place in Washington, at the White House. Photos of the negotiating room show rectangularly arranged tables with half the seats empty—a wonderfully symbolic image. In constant deference to Netanyahu, Trump has ensured that Israel now possesses, in effect, his blank check for its aggression against Lebanon. This is not in the true American interest.

The coerced agreement from Washington makes the ceasefire conditional on Hezbollah completely halting its attacks and withdrawing all its fighters from areas south of the Litani River—a clear act of submission to Israel by the weak Lebanese government. Yet, Washington’s ill-conceived and unrealistic agreement also mandates the accelerated establishment of "pilot zones" where the Lebanese Armed Forces are to assume exclusive control, excluding all non-state armed groups. This targets Hezbollah in a way that could only lead to civil war in Lebanon—were the "Lebanese" government to actually attempt implementation—which is why it likely will not dare to do so. Consequently, the bombing and killing appear set to continue within a quasi-legal framework—sanctioned by all U.S. vassals and governments infiltrated by Israel.

This Washington agreement is evidently illegal. The universal legal principle governing all contracts states: No one may be compelled to enter into contracts that would ruin him. Israel is using this illegal agreement to further advance its "Greater Israel" objective through constant shelling and bombing of Lebanon and Gaza, alongside policies of devastation and ethnic cleansing in the West Bank—despite its military defeat by Iran. For the aggressive Zionist entity enters into agreements merely to formalize a fait accompli. No sooner is the ink dry than the entity breaks the very treaty it just signed and reaches out for further spoils.

Hezbollah, on the other hand, has pledged—in a fair and just proposal—not to attack northern Israel if Israel withdraws from southern Lebanon. Iran also supports this stance. We—DIE NEUE MITTE in Germany—along with many other people and some governments worldwide, support this as well.

Both sides are expected to resume talks aimed at a comprehensive agreement during the week of June 22.

II. Iran’s opportunity

Israel’s plan was to kill or displace 500,000 Shiites in Beirut’s Dahiya district. The calculation in Tel Aviv was likely that Iran would then be forced to attack Israel to halt the slaughter, thereby compelling the U.S. to come to Israel’s aid.

However, Iran did not let matters reach that point; on Monday, it threatened military action in the event of an Israeli massacre in Beirut and broke off indirect talks with the U.S. conducted via Pakistan. An hour later, Trump allegedly called Netanyahu in a rage and berated him. This report came from the news outlet Axios—which is, however, Israeli-owned. Thus, Israel wanted the whole world to believe that Trump had severely reprimanded Netanyahu.

At first glance, Israel’s grand plan to destroy Beirut has therefore failed. But now we see Israel in action—revealing how Israel operates, and how Zionism as a whole has operated for nearly 120 years. After all, Israel is a European colonial project stemming from the British "Bannerman Commission" of 1907—involving seven European colonial powers (Britain, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, and Italy)—characterized by aggression, an inability to reach consensus, and the ultimate goal of a "Greater Israel" and the subjugation of 90 million Arabs. This cannot be achieved without nuclear weapons. Consequently, Israel is currently running amok across the entire region. Regardless of whether there are indirect negotiations with Islamabad, Israel continues to kill and expand its territory—everywhere, every day—while Washington supplies every necessary resource, constantly and without fail. This will continue until patience runs out—not just in Iran or the Islamic world, but across the globe—and not merely because of the absurdly protracted American rear-guard action in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, which comes at the expense of the entire global economy and billions of people.

The world has realized who considers itself indispensable as the "world's policeman," who plunges regions into chaos and crisis, and who makes everyone else pay for a "rules-based world order" that dictates: the U.S. and Israel, given their current and ongoing unity henceforth called "USrael"—who are allowed to do whatever they please.

Consequently, a desire and hope are growing worldwide: that Iran might establish a regional order offering stability, reliability, security, and the following three fair ground rules—supported by us (DIE NEUE MITTE) as well as governments and many people across the globe:

1. To further strengthen shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz—with a measured yet firm approach—at a rate of 2 million USD (payable in yuan or cryptocurrency) per vessel. At a later stage, Iran could also allow vessels linked to "USrael" to pass through for a fee, subject to the following five conditions:

1.1 Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon and Gaza

1.2 An end to the blockade of Gaza

1.3 An end to attacks and land theft in the West Bank and East Jerusalem

1.4 An end to sanctions against Iran

1.5 The return of 12 billion USD out of the 24 billion USD in frozen Iranian assets.

As long as these fair conditions are not met, vessels linked to "USrael" will not pass through Hormuz. However, Iran also has a right to reparations for the two criminal attacks launched by "USrael" against Iran in June and February.

2. As long as Israel fails to fulfill points 1.1 through 1.3, it will be subjected to bombardment. In doing so, Iran assumes the position it has powerfully and deservedly earned through great sacrifice in the last two wars. The world—even the chaotic, mentally unstable, and ethically misguided West—expects this. The risk is low: Iranian weapons retain their superiority, hopefully bolstered by improved Iranian air defense capabilities – expressed here to encourage the Russian and Chinese friends.

Putting Israel in its place sooner rather than later quite simply saves human lives and breaks the vicious cycle of Israeli-American policy that harms the entire Middle East, as well as the global economy and financial system. This strengthens Iran’s position in global politics, but above all, it fosters peace throughout the region and the world.

The textbooks say: When people push for entry into a war, one should hesitate until the (vast) majority passionately demands this step because the other side is acting in a truly horrific manner. Israel has already killed more than 30 Lebanese people a day—and will continue to do so, breaking its own grim records for bloodshed time and again. At some point, if not stopped in time, Israel will also attack Beirut, regardless of Iran's stance—U.S. Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Aguilar, a Green Beret with 25 years of combat experience, is certain of this, just as I am, along with many others. This is because it is rooted in the country's founding structure—steeped in Satanism—and its persistently aggressive nature.

Hesitation kills more people than is strictly necessary and grants "USrael" unearned strategic advantages for rearmament.

3. Should the U.S. attack Iran again or disrupt shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, its positions in West Asia—including its ships—will be bombarded.

III. Positive developments

Last Wednesday, June 3, despite a Republican majority, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 215 to 208 against Trump’s war with Iran. For the time being, this is merely symbolic. An actual end to the war can only be achieved by majorities in both houses of the U.S. Congress—overriding a presidential veto.

https://www.spiegel.de/ausland/donald-trumps-irankrieg-ein-gesetz-aus-dem-vietnamkrieg-soll-dem-praesidenten-grenzen-setzen-a-7565c300-0283-40df-b225-13f07efc966b

Even Trump himself has toned down his rhetoric regarding the destruction of Iran. According to longtime former CIA analyst Larry Johnson, the potential existence of an Iranian nuclear weapon has forced Washington to rethink its position. On behalf of DIE NEUE MITTE, I had already announced—during a TV interview broadcasted live on Press TV on May 21—our support for Iran’s potential future decisions regarding nuclear policy, including the pursuit of nuclear weapons.

(Iran consistently and skillfully transforms the aggression of "USrael" into strategic gains in political positioning.)

On June 4, Johnson reported on a significant conversation held the previous week between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif—conducted over an unsecure line, intentionally so that the U.S. could listen in. During the call, President Pezeshkian outlined a three-stage strategic ultimatum that Iran intends to issue to the U.S. should the latter continue its attacks on Iran:

1. Immediate withdrawal from ongoing nuclear peace talks.

2. Complete abandonment of the existing nuclear agreement framework.

3. Detonation of a nuclear bomb on Iranian soil—not as a test of a weapon of war, but as an undeniable demonstration of sovereign capabilities and ultimate control over the escalation ladder.

https://de-rtnews.com/meinung/282187-bestaetigt-donald-trump-glaubt-dass-iran-die-bombe-hat/

Since then, the U.S. has once again bombed Qeshm and the port of Sirik.

"USrael" evidently wants to know if Iran will keep its word. The world—like us—will support an appropriate Iranian response aligned with the aforementioned positions, ranging from successful containment until the end of the regional U.S.-Israeli war of extermination.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the writer)