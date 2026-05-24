Spain rejects the war against Iran: Legality and strategic autonomy 

MADRID - For an Iranian reader, the European response to the war reflects an alliance beginning to reveal internal fractures. Most governments within the European Union have aligned themselves with Washington and Tel Aviv through military support, diplomatic cover or calculated discretion.

Spain matters not because it represents absolute opposition to NATO – it will remain within the alliance – but because it has transformed its refusal to participate into a political act that challenges automatic alignment with Washington.

This position rests on a specific political legacy. The Iraq War of 2003 remains present in Spanish political life in a way it does not elsewhere in Europe. José María Aznar’s conservative government supported the invasion despite the opposition of more than ninety percent of the population. The electoral defeat that followed became a lasting lesson: Spanish governments since then have operated under the assumption that participation in wars widely perceived as illegal inflicts domestic political damage exceeding any strategic gain. For many Spaniards, supporting war against Iran would mean repeating the mistake that removed Aznar from power.

Pedro Sánchez has reactivated that political constraint. In his address to the Congress of Deputies, he framed Spain’s refusal through a direct invocation of Iraq. ‘Forgetting is the first step towards repeating the error,’ he said, recalling the mass demonstrations of February 2003, when millions mobilized under the slogan ‘No to war’. Spain would not, he declared, become ‘an accomplice to illegal aggression or to lies disguised as freedom’. This formulation places legality at the center of the government’s position: a political boundary drawn from recent institutional experience. For Sánchez’s coalition, the war against Iran extends the logic of the Iraq War as a question of legal coherence.

The Spanish government has argued that Iraq demonstrated the consequences of intervention undertaken on contested premises and fabricated intelligence. Iran magnifies those risks. Iran’s territorial scale, its degree of military preparedness, and its capacity to disrupt global energy markets all indicate that an illegal intervention would prove even more costly than the last.

Madrid has also assumed a leading position on the genocide in Gaza. Spain was among the first European governments to recognize the State of Palestine. Sánchez has consistently called for an immediate ceasefire and for Israeli officials to be prosecuted before international courts. Opposition to the genocide in Gaza and opposition to the illegal war against Iran proceed from the same principle: that international law must constrain the use of force, and that European states are obliged to act when that law is violated. The consistency Spain has maintained across these two fronts remains rare in Europe, giving Madrid a distinctive profile. Through this position, the Spanish government has decided that its foreign policy will name illegal violence regardless of the perpetrator, whether in Gaza or against Iran.

Certain sectors of Spanish politics, concentrated on the radical left, have called for withdrawal from NATO. The current government has shown no inclination to pursue such an outcome. Spain will remain within NATO, but it will use its membership to block operations it considers illegal. That is the line Spanish politics has drawn, and it is unlikely to shift.

Madrid has linked the illegality running from Iraq to Iran to a broader positive project: a more autonomous European foreign and defense policy, less dependent on a United States whose reliability has entered visible decline. Spain has led this argument within the European Union, insisting that the era of unilateral American interventions is passing, and that Europe must develop the capacity to act according to its own assessment of legality and strategic interest. America’s waning power, visible in the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and the growing unpredictability of US commitments, has lent this argument concrete urgency. Sánchez has repeatedly framed European strategic autonomy as a necessity revealed first by Iraq, then by Afghanistan, and now by the war against Iran. To follow Washington into another illegal war would constitute not only a legal error but a strategic abdication at precisely the moment Europe needs to consolidate its own structures of decision-making.

From Tehran’s perspective, the Spanish position offers two observations of strategic value. First, the Western alliance contains internal differentiation rooted in political cost. Spain paid a price for the Iraq War that other European powers did not: electoral rupture and a durable popular veto over certain forms of military intervention. That veto is operating again, reinforced by Spain’s own actions regarding Palestine and Iran. Second, legality can recover operative force when anchored in a domestic political crisis. Spain invokes international law as a boundary whose transgression once produced institutional rupture. That appeal succeeds because it rests not on moral posture but on lived political experience.

Spain’s position on Iran constitutes a concrete test of a broader European realignment. Spain refuses participation in a major American-Israeli military campaign, invokes the memory of Iraq and the defense of international law in Gaza and Iran as its justification, and simultaneously advances a credible alternative framework for European defense. The assumption that Europe will always follow Washington into wars in the Middle East is losing its foundation. The Iraqi precedent, the Palestinian cause, and the drive for European autonomy have converged in a uniquely Spanish position. Its immediate scope is narrow. Its implications are broad. For Tehran, this differentiation within the West signals that the cohesion of the Atlantic alliance does not operate without friction; that appeals to international legality can be reactivated through genuine institutional experience; and that Europe is beginning to calculate the costs of automatic alignment with Washington. Spain will not stop this war. But it has demonstrated that a Western state can refuse participation in a major American-Israeli operation without expulsion from Western alliances, and it has articulated an alternative basis for European foreign policy that other European governments are now watching with increasing attention.

