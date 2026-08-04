Khwarizmi Youth Festival extends registration deadline

TEHRAN - The registration deadline for the 28th Khwarizmi Youth Festival, one of Iran’s leading national scientific and research events for young innovators, has been extended for a second time. Applicants now have until September 6, 2026 to submit their entries.

The festival aims to identify, recognize, and support outstanding young scientific and research talent across the country. This edition welcomes submissions in 20 specialized research fields, covering basic sciences, engineering and technology, agriculture and natural resources, emerging sciences and technologies, biotechnology, as well as medicine and health sciences.

The 39th Khwarizmi International Award and the 27th Khwarizmi Youth Award officially concluded on February 15.

The Khwarizmi International Award recognizes outstanding achievements in basic research, applied research, development projects, inventions, and innovation across 18 specialized scientific and technical fields, excluding the humanities, at both the national and international levels.

More than 500 projects were submitted to the award's online system for the 39th edition. Following a review of the submitted documents and the completion of the required documentation, 294 domestic and 118 international projects were evaluated by specialized review panels. Ultimately, 24 projects were nominated for the Award Jury's final consideration. Of these, the following domestic projects and two international projects from China and Malaysia were selected as the winners of this year's award.

The selected projects were recognized in the following categories:

* Special Award: Irrigation Engineering and Land Development (1 project)

* Applied Research: Chemical Technologies – First Prize (1 project)

* Water Management, Agriculture and Natural Resources: Second Prize (1 project)

* Materials, Metallurgy and New Energies: Third Prize (1 project)

* Art, Architecture and Urban Planning: Third Prize (1 project)

* Basic Research: Chemical Technologies – Second Prize (2 projects)

* Basic Research: Materials, Metallurgy and New Energies – Two projects from Malaysia and China

* Development Projects: Electrical and Computer Engineering – Second Prize (1 project)