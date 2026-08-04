Manolopoulos returns to Iran as Team Melli resume Preparations

TEHRAN - Greek head coach Sotiris Manolopoulos has returned to Iran to oversee the men's national basketball team's preparations for the upcoming 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers and the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya.

Manolopoulos arrived in Tehran on Sunday, landing at Imam Khomeini International Airport, where he rejoined the national team ahead of their latest training camp.

Iran are set to compete in the fourth qualifying window of the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup, with all Group E games to be played in a centralized format in Manila, Philippines.

Iran's Schedule – FIBA World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers (Window 4)

Aug. 28, 2026: Iran vs. New Zealand

Iran vs. New Zealand Aug. 30, 2026: Iran vs. Philippines

The training camp will also serve as part of Iran's preparations for the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, as the team look to build momentum ahead of two major international competitions.