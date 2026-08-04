Small solar power plants to be developed for electricity generation at consumption point

TEHRAN- An official said: The most important advantages of small-scale and distributed power plants include generating electricity near the point of consumption, reducing grid losses, enhancing passive defense, and creating economic benefits for investors.

According to the Mehr News Agency, citing SATBA (Iran's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization), Reza Fattahi, Director General of the Office for Attracting Public Participation in Renewables at SATBA, cited electricity generation near the point of consumption, reduction of grid losses, enhancement of passive defense, and creation of economic benefits for investors as the most important advantages of small-scale and distributed power plants.

Fattahi stated: The development of new models, including the aggregation model, utilizing the capacity of the energy exchange and the green board, can increase the attractiveness of investment in this field and provide the ground for broader public participation.

Referring to the country's target of achieving 12,000 megawatts of renewable power plant capacity by the end of the present Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2027) he said: So far, about 700 megawatts of demand for constructing distributed power plants has been registered.

Fattahi noted: Small power plants, alongside large power plants, have a significant share in the development of renewable energies, and due to the ease of connection to the grid, they can account for a good portion of the targeted capacity.

He concluded by saying: Achieving this goal depends on providing financial resources, controlling investment costs, managing the effects of exchange rate fluctuations, and increasing economic attractiveness through guaranteed electricity purchase, the green board of the energy exchange, and aggregation models.

EF/MA