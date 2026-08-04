Reviving economic relations with Italy a priority: Iran’s envoy

TEHRAN- In the meeting between Ali-Akbar Rezaei, Iran's ambassador-designate to Italy, and Samad Hassanzadeh, the head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, the capacities for economic cooperation between the two countries, the role of the private sector in developing commercial relations, and ways to restore Italy's position as one of Iran's traditional partners in Europe were examined.

Samad Hassanzadeh, head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), pointed to Iran's possession of skilled human resources, rich energy resources, suitable infrastructure, access to global markets, and its cultural and civilizational background, and said: By utilizing the capacity of embassies and in the shadow of stability and constructive engagement, economic cooperation with old partners can be revived.

He named Italy as one of the countries with vast potential for developing cooperation with Iran and added: A significant portion of the country's industrial infrastructure has been built with Italian technology and equipment, and this country holds a leading position in many industrial fields.

Hassanzadeh added: Iran can supply part of Italy's needs in agricultural and greenhouse products, and there are numerous grounds for cooperation in tourism, academic, and cultural sectors as well.

He also, referring to the ongoing activity of the Iran-Italy Joint Chamber of Commerce, emphasized: This joint chamber represents a valuable capacity for developing economic relations between the two countries, and today, when maintaining and expanding ties with industrialized countries is of particular importance for Iran's economy, more attention should be paid to joint chambers.

Necessity of closer communication between embassies and joint chambers of commerce

Ahmad Pourfallah, head of the Iran-Italy Joint Chamber of Commerce, also said: The Iran-Italy Joint Chamber is one of the oldest joint chambers in the country. This chamber is also the only joint chamber that has a sister chamber in Rome, and its members participate in each other's programs and assemblies.

He added: Italy was Iran's top trading partner in Europe for years, and the volume of trade between the two countries was at a high level.

Pourfallah said: We request the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to cooperate more closely with joint chambers and make greater use of their capacity in developing economic relations.

He added: Iran has considerable capabilities to showcase in specialized exhibitions in Italy, including stone, ceramics, and gold. In the gold industry, Iran also holds a good position, and there are capacities for joint cooperation in this sector.

Embassy should become a trade development center

Seyyed Hamed Askari, Deputy for International Affairs of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, also in this meeting, outlining several proposed axes for reviving economic relations with Italy, said: In the current situation, it is essential that Iran's embassy in Italy, with an economic approach, becomes a center for developing trade between the two countries.

He added: Identifying priority industries for cooperation, reviving communication with Italian small and medium enterprises, and compiling a database of these companies are among the measures that can help expand economic relations.

Askari said: Joint investment for presence in third-country markets is also another axis of cooperation, and markets in Central Asia, Iraq, the Caucasus, and Africa have been identified for this purpose.

He added: Cooperation in technology transfer, utilizing the capacity of Italy's industrial districts, and developing a specific plan for presence in specialized exhibitions are other important issues in bilateral relations.

The Deputy for International Affairs of the Iran Chamber of Commerce continued: The link between university and industry should also be strengthened. A considerable number of Iranian students are present in Italy, and the capacity of these specialized forces can be utilized to develop industrial cooperation.

He said: One of today's necessities is redefining Iran's image among Italian economic actors. The reduction in the level of trade relations has caused some Italian companies' awareness of Iran's current economic capacities to fade, and this issue must be compensated through specialized meetings and introducing investment opportunities.

Developing economic relations with old partners is a priority

Ali-Akbar Rezaei, Iran's ambassador-designate to Italy, said: The proposals put forward are practical and helpful and will be taken into consideration in the embassy's programs.

He added: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs pursues foreign policy based on two axes: ensuring national security and achieving national development, and after passing through the recent special circumstances, the issue of national development will be placed on the agenda with greater seriousness.

Rezaei said: Foreign parties are interested in cooperating with Iran, and all capacities must be utilized to achieve the country's development goals. The philosophy behind the establishment of the Economic Deputy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also to help advance national development.

He added: Developing economic and trade relations, especially with old partners, is one of the country's important priorities. Relations with the East become more solid when relations with the West are also established, and the global economy cannot be pursued selectively.

Iran's ambassador-designate to Italy continued: To benefit from economic opportunities, attention must be paid to details, and the embassy will use the consultations and proposals of the Iran Chamber of Commerce. Although sanctions still remain the most important obstacle to developing cooperation, efforts to expand economic relations will not stop.

He said: The independent approach of the Italian government in the current situation can provide a good opportunity to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Rezaei added: The Iran Chamber of Commerce represents the country's private sector, and economic development is not possible without the effective role of the private sector. Iran's embassy in Italy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are fully prepared to cooperate with the joint chamber and economic actors.

Iran Chamber of Commerce, at forefront of developing economic and international relations

The head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, in summing up the meeting, said: The Iran Chamber of Commerce will cooperate with all its capacity to remove obstacles and develop the country's economic and international relations.

He added: The network of 41 joint chambers of commerce of Iran with various countries has provided a vast capacity for expanding economic interactions, and the Iran Chamber of Commerce is ready to carry out the necessary cooperation in sending and receiving trade and economic delegations.

MA