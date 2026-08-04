Asian Games campaign will be tough: Ghavidel

TEHRAN - Asian Games bronze medalist Peyman Ghavidel believes Iran's canoe sprint team faces a difficult challenge at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, but remains confident that strong preparation can put the team in medal contention.

Speaking about his preparations for what will be his third Asian Games appearance, Ghavidel stressed that consistency in training will be crucial.

"Our job is very difficult. We're walking on a knife's edge. If we fall even slightly behind in training, it affects our confidence and we won't be able to perform at our full potential."

Ghavidel spoke highly of Iranian national team's Ukrainian head coach Sergei Bozougly, saying his achievements place him among the world's elite.

"You can't compare Sergei with Pedro. He was a world champion and was close to winning Olympic gold in London, finishing fourth after being in medal contention until the final 50 meters. His résumé speaks for itself."

He also said that while former coach Pedro was not solely responsible for Iran's disappointing results in Hangzhou, internal issues and divisions within the national team played a major role.

"There were problems within the canoeing system and distractions that divided the team. All those factors combined and prevented us from achieving the results we wanted."

Ghavidel revealed that Iran will not field a four-man boat in Nagoya. Instead, he will compete in the K2 event alongside Ali Aghamirzaei and in the mixed event with Elnaz Shafaeian.

Despite acknowledging the strength of traditional Asian powerhouses such as China, South Korea, and Japan, he believes Iran has the quality to challenge for the podium.

"We have good boats and good athletes. If everything goes according to plan, I believe good results are possible in Nagoya."

Ghavidel won bronze in the K2 500m at the previous Asian Games and believes his partnership with Aghamirzaei gives Iran an even better chance of winning a medal this time around.