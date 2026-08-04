Iran explores avenues to foster scientific, technological ties with Belarus

TEHRAN – The head of the Organization for the Development of International Cooperation in Science and Technology, Hossein Roozbeh, and the Ambassador to Belarus, Mohsen Omid-Zamani, have discussed ways to promote scientific, technological, and innovative collaborations between Tehran and Minsk.

Highlighting the high capacities of the country, Roozbeh said the vice-presidency for science, technology and knowledge-based economy is a key player in the development of knowledge-based economy in the region, being home to 11,000 knowledge-based companies, IRNA reported.

This capacity can lay the basis for the development of effective cooperation with Belarus in different technological sectors, he added.

Noting that over a thousand Iranian knowledge-based companies export products to the international markets, the official said expanding joint efforts between the knowledge-based companies of the two countries, implementing collaborative technological projects, and facilitating technology transfer will be among the key focus of collaborations.

The official also highlighted benefiting from the potential of the Eurasian Economic Union as a strategic opportunity for expanding scientific and technological interactions.

Utilizing the available capacities of Eurasian member countries, including Belarus, Russia, Armenia, and Uzbekistan, can contribute to the expansion of technological cooperation, establishment of joint innovation networks, and development of multilateral projects, Roozbeh added.

He also called for following up on former strategic memoranda of understanding, developing collaborative projects among scientific and technological centers, strengthening cooperation among universities, research centers, and knowledge-based companies, and establishing sustainable mechanisms for the development of collaborations.

Exchanging scientific and technological delegations, inviting Belarusian officials operating in the fields of science and technology to the country, and conducting reciprocal visits were among other emphasized issues.

For his part, Omid-Zamani proposed the deployment of an economic and technology attaché to Iran’s embassy in Belarus as an effective measure to expedite relations between companies, scientific centers, and technological institutions in both countries, noting that the ongoing expansion of economic ties and the prospect of implementing a free trade agreement would generate new opportunities for technological and commercial cooperation between Iran and Belarus.

Moreover, Omid-Zamani underscored Iran’s valuable experiences and capabilities in health sector and tourism, saying that the two nations can enhance ties in these fields as well.

The officials agreed to develop a strategic roadmap for cooperation, emphasizing the need for sustained consultations, the utilization of the two countries’ innovation and technology ecosystems, and the expansion of scientific and technological collaboration within the framework of bilateral relations and the regional capacities of Eurasia.

Tehran, Minsk ink MOU on academic, scientific ties

In June, Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, the Minister of Science, Research and Technology, and Denis Korzhitsky, the chairman of the Belarusian State Committee on Science and Technology, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to expand educational, research, and technological collaborations.

The MOU was inked at the 8th meeting of the Joint Belarusian-Iranian Commission on Co-operation in Science, Technology and Higher Education, which took place in Minsk.

The commission confirmed the priority areas for 2026-2028 as digital economy and artificial intelligence; innovative industrial technologies; biological and medical technologies; innovative solutions in the agro-industrial complex and food industry; and development and deepening of the study of the languages and literatures of both countries, according to SB news.

Additionally, both parties expressed their readiness to hold a joint competition for sci-tech projects during 2026-2028. A protocol of the meeting was signed following the talks.

Before the meeting, Belarusian Education Minister Andrey Ivanets held a meeting with Simaei-Sarraf. The official hoped the meeting would lay the ground for the expansion of scientific and technological cooperation between the two countries.

The Iranian minister, for his part, highlighted the strategic standing of the SCO and called for the enhancement of collaborations among member states in the technology sector to meet the shared needs of each nation.

In May, Ivanets, in a phone call with Simaei-Sarraf, announced his country’s willingness to promote scientific and educational ties with Iran.

He expressed solidarity with Iranians following the US-Israeli attacks on Iran, and voiced readiness to expand cooperation with Iran through conducting joint research projects and exchanging students, IRNA reported.

Highlighting Iran’s scientific capacities, Simaei-Sarraf said Iran’s higher education system primarily focuses on the development of technology and innovation, noting that 160 science and technology parks are operating in the country, currently.

The official invited Ivanets to pay a visit to Iran and become more familiar with science and technology parks as well as universities, which will contribute to the enhancement of ties.



MT/MG