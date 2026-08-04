TEHRAN- Production of the international eulogy album "Ya Latharat al-Imam" (O Avengers of Imam's Blood), featuring a gathering of prominent eulogists from Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, and Bahrain, has reached its final stages and is set for release in the near future.

The album is being positioned as one of the most significant joint ventures in media diplomacy and ritual sharing among artists from Iran and the Arab world, Mehr reported on Saturday.

The central themes of the work revolve around the Arbaeen pilgrimage, the culture of Ashura, and the unity of the Islamic Ummah, the report added.

The album also focuses on the call for justice for the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The ensemble features a prestigious lineup of performers, including Mohammad Hossein Pouyanfar, Seyyed Reza Narimani, Sajjad Mohammadi, Amin Qadim, and Amir Talajouran from Iran; Hussein Khaireddine from Lebanon; Haidar al-Furaiji, Jabbar al-Harishawi, and Ahmed al-Saadi from Iraq; and Mohammad Ghuloom from Bahrain.

The poetic compositions and musical arrangements were collaboratively crafted by a group of poets, composers, and artists from the four participating nations. The project aims to leverage the diverse artistic capacities of these countries to produce a transnational, audience-centric work.

The "Ya Latharat al-Imam" album, produced by the Sahab International Headquarters in collaboration with the Aqiq Cultural Institute and the Samavat International Institute, will be released via reputable international media outlets in the coming days following the completion of the final production phase.

Ashura and Arbaeen stand as the two most pivotal commemorations in the Islamic calendar, centering on the tragedy of Karbala and the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS). Ashura marks the day of the Imam's ultimate sacrifice in a stand against tyranny, symbolizing the eternal struggle between justice and oppression. Forty days later, Arbaeen commemorates the return of the captives to their homeland and has evolved into the world's largest annual peaceful gathering. Millions of pilgrims walk from cities like Najaf to Karbala, transforming a historical mourning ritual into a global demonstration of unity, devotion, and the enduring relevance of Imam Hussein's message of liberation.

In a contemporary extension of this legacy of resistance, the martyrdom of the leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has added a new chapter to the narrative of sacrifice. His life and leadership were dedicated to the principles of the oppressed against the oppressor, echoing the same spirit of defiance against global hegemony that characterized the stand at Karbala.

SAB/