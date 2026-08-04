Iran to compete in beach soccer tournament in Russia

TEHRAN - Iran's national beach soccer team have arrived in Moscow to compete in an international tournament.

Team Melli received a warm welcome from Kazem Jalali, Iran's Ambassador to Russia.

During a meeting with the players and coaching staff, Jalali reaffirmed the embassy's readiness to support Iranian sports teams traveling to Russia and pledged to facilitate greater sporting cooperation between the two countries, including more bilateral competitions and athlete exchanges.

The ambassador praised the Iranian beach soccer team's achievements on the international stage, commending the players for their determination, courage, and commitment to representing the nation with pride.

Jalali also described the team's participation in the Moscow tournament as an important step in strengthening sports diplomacy between Iran and Russia.

"Regardless of the results, you are ambassadors of Iran. Your presence here will help deepen friendship and cooperation between our two nations."

At the conclusion of the visit, Iran's beach soccer team presented the ambassador with an official national team jersey featuring the Asiatic cheetah, a symbol prominently displayed on Iran's football kits.