Riab assessed against UN Tourism criteria for global recognition

TEHRAN - Officials in Iran’s Khorasan Razavi province said the village of Riab in Gonabad County is being evaluated according to criteria set by the United Nations tourism body as part of its bid to be recognized among the world’s best tourism villages.

Mohammad Rokni, deputy head of tourism at the Khorasan Razavi department of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, said the assessment includes infrastructure, communications, health and safety, local community participation, protection of resources and attractions, environmental and social sustainability, and development of the village tourism economy.

Speaking on the sidelines of a training course on the management and operation of eco-lodges held in Riab village, Rokni said waste management, green tourism, accessible tourism and greater involvement of local communities were also among the evaluation indicators considered in the process.

Riab is one of Iran’s candidates for the label of Best Tourism Villages awarded by the UN Tourism organization.

Rokni said the training workshops in Gonabad were aimed at strengthening the capabilities of people active in the tourism sector and improving the technical and managerial knowledge of operators of eco-lodges in the province.

“The goal of these courses is to improve the quality of services provided in eco-lodges, familiarize managers with the latest standards and approaches in the tourism industry, and promote the culture of sustainable tourism,” he said.

He added that tourism had become one of the leading industries and an important source of income for many countries, while eco-lodges played a key role in providing visitors with experiences linked to local culture and traditions.

According to Rokni, the success of eco-lodges depends not only on the natural and historical attractions of a destination, but also on management standards and the quality of services provided.

He said specialized training workshops such as those held in Gonabad were an important step toward improving the knowledge and skills of tourism operators.

“These courses help managers become familiar with digital marketing principles, human resource management, cost control, health and safety, and identification of target markets,” Rokni said.

He described Riab as one of the villages selected among eight Iranian candidates for the UN Tourism recognition program.

The UN Tourism Best Tourism Villages initiative recognizes rural destinations that demonstrate sustainable tourism development, resilience and innovation. This year, 52 villages from Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe and the Middle East were selected from more than 270 applications submitted by 65 member states.

Iranian officials say the country’s more than 60,000 villages represent a broad range of historical, cultural and environmental traditions and are part of efforts to expand rural tourism.

Rokni said social participation by residents had become one of the main elements in Riab’s effort to gain international recognition.

He added that the village was not only notable for its historical and architectural features, but also for the role played by residents in restoring the historical fabric of the settlement and creating hospitality, accommodation and tourism facilities.

“In this village, people themselves have played an important role in reviving the historical texture and establishing reception, accommodation and tourism centers,” he said.

Rokni said the nomination of Riab was the result of cooperation between local residents, provincial authorities and tourism officials.

“This is the result of the continuous efforts of officials, managers and especially the people of this village, who have preserved the heritage of previous generations and maintained it for the future,” he said.

He described Riab as an example of the integration of history, culture and nature in tourism development.

Highlighting the role of eco-lodges in Riab’s tourism strategy, Rokni said several eco-lodges had been established in recent years through cooperation between the provincial Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts department and local residents.

He added the accommodations had been restored in old houses while preserving traditional architecture.

“These eco-lodges provide visitors with an experience of rural life,” Rokni said, adding that tourists could become familiar with local customs, traditions and cuisine during their stay.

Registered on Iran’s national heritage list in 2008, Riab village is located about 275 kilometers from Mashhad in southeastern Gonabad County and lies close to the UNESCO-recognized Qasabeh qanat of Gonabad. The village is around 3 kilometers from the city of Gonabad.

Officials say Riab has preserved its traditional texture and architectural identity because of its long history in the region. Traditional houses with wooden roofs and mud-brick walls remain among the main features of the settlement. The structures reflect architectural patterns commonly associated with desert regions of Iran and include wind catchers, courtyards, basements, arches and domed roofs.

Iran has increased efforts in recent years to promote rural and sustainable tourism as part of broader initiatives to diversify tourism destinations beyond major urban and historical centers.

The UN Tourism recognition program has become one of the frameworks used by countries to promote rural destinations internationally and encourage investment in sustainable tourism infrastructure and local participation.

AM