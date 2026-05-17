Stronger Islamic unity reduces outside interference: Pezeshkian

TEHRAN – In a series of high-level meetings held in Tehran, senior Iranian and Pakistani officials have condemned the 'United States and Israeli military aggression against Iran,' while pledging to deepen bilateral cooperation in border trade, security, and parliamentary relations. The diplomatic engagements, which took place on May 16 and 17, underscored a growing alignment between the two neighboring countries amid escalating regional tensions.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during a meeting with Pakistan's Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, stated that unity and integration among Islamic countries would pave the way for sustainable peace and security in the region. "The stronger the unity of the Islamic Ummah becomes, the less room there will be for the interference and adventurism of trans-regional powers and the Zionist regime," Pezeshkian said.

The President expressed appreciation for the role of the Pakistani government, particularly Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Army Chief, in establishing and stabilizing the recent ceasefire. He voiced hope that these diplomatic efforts would lead to sustainable peace, stability, and security across the region.

Pezeshkian described the military aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran, which resulted in the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, several high-ranking commanders, ministers, innocent students, and citizens, as a major crime contrary to all human, legal, and international standards. "These criminal acts are unacceptable to any awakened and free conscience in the world," he asserted.

According to the President, the primary objective of the United States and Israel in attacking Iran was to create internal instability and weaken the Islamic system. "They never imagined that the great, honorable, and aware nation of Iran would stand beside their country with such cohesion, authority, and loyalty," he added.

Pezeshkian also thanked the governments of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iraq for not allowing their soil to be used against the Islamic Republic. "The enemies attempted to transfer insecurity into the country by providing financial, intelligence, and weapons support to terrorist groups. However, the cooperation of Iran's neighbors in preventing any abuse of their territory was a valuable and commendable measure," he said.

Separately, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf told Minister Naqvi that recent events had demonstrated that the United States military presence in the region does not bring security but rather lays the groundwork for instability. Qalibaf emphasized that some regional governments had mistakenly believed that the United States would provide them with security, but recent developments had proven this assumption wrong.

The Parliament Speaker expressed gratitude for Pakistan's support during the imposed war against Iran. "The Iranian people and officials fully understand Pakistan's backing," Qalibaf said. "The Leader of the Revolution also paid special attention to Pakistan in his first message following the war."

While describing current Tehran-Islamabad relations as good, Qalibaf stressed that bilateral cooperation in political, economic, cultural, and security fields must accelerate. He added that the development of parliamentary cooperation is also on Iran's agenda.

Referring to the recent war, Qalibaf stated: "This war demonstrated that the United States and the Zionist regime bring nothing but evil and insecurity to all nations and countries in the region. The better solution is for regional countries to expand their economic, political, and security relations through mutual trust and cooperation."

In a separate meeting, Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and his Pakistani counterpart, Syed Mohsin Naqvi, discussed joint measures to facilitate border trade, transit, and the exchange of goods. Momeni welcomed Naqvi's second visit to Iran in just over a month, expressing gratitude to the Pakistani government and people for their friendly and brotherly stance toward the Islamic Republic.

Stating that his discussion with the Pakistani minister was mainly focused on trade, Momeni expressed hope that the long common borders would become even more secure and beneficial through mutual efforts. "Both governments and peoples of the two countries have a very positive view of each other," he noted, pointing to the first message of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, which contained special emphasis on relations with Pakistan.

Momeni added that, as both sides are determined to expand economic and trade relations, necessary facilities should be created on both sides of the border to further strengthen this unity, solidarity, and brotherhood.

For his part, Naqvi thanked his Iranian host and said the two countries would reach tangible solutions on issues related to border security and trade. He expressed readiness to follow up on the discussions with greater seriousness in subsequent meetings with other Iranian officials.

During the meetings, Pakistan's Interior Minister reviewed the military aggressions against Iran and highlighted Pakistan's efforts to help halt conflicts and reduce tensions. "Today, more than ever, the true dimensions of regional developments and the roles of various actors have become clear to public opinion," Naqvi said. "Recent circumstances have shown how true friends and foes are recognized at critical junctures – an issue that can serve as an important baseline for future strategic decisions."

Emphasizing the depth of historical and cultural ties between the two countries, Naqvi concluded: "Iran and Pakistan have always maintained close and brotherly relations, and today these bonds are stronger than in the past. The Pakistani nation holds deep affection and respect for the Iranian people, and we hope to further expand the level of bilateral cooperation under the will of both countries' leaders."