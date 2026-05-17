Iran dedicates Cannes pavilion to martyred children of Minab

TEHRAN- The Farabi Cinema Foundation (FCF) has set up the Iranian Cinema Umbrella at the 79th Cannes Film Market (Marché du Film), representing the country's film industry at the prestigious global event, which is running from May 12 to 23.

Reflecting the current atmosphere in Iran following the Ramadan War in recent months, the Iranian pavilion has been dedicated to the memory of the martyred children of Minab. A memorial book has also been placed at the booth, allowing visitors to pay their respects to the young victims of the conflict, Honaronline reported.

The pavilion features a diverse range of productions, including classic films from the Farabi archives and selected works by the late legendary director Dariush Mehrjui. Additionally, new productions from the FCF, as well as the latest offerings from the Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) and the Iranian Youth Cinema Society (IYCS), are being presented to international buyers and festival programmers.

During this edition of the Cannes Market, FCF officials are scheduled to hold a series of meetings with representatives from international film festivals, distribution companies, and cultural centers. The discussions aim to explore potential collaborations with national film centers and official cultural delegates from various nations.

A primary objective for the Farabi Cinema Foundation this year is to initiate negotiations for international co-productions. A special highlight of these talks will be a cinematic project dedicated to the martyred students of the Shajareh Tayyebeh School in. The project seeks to immortalize the story of these students through a collaborative international lens.

The tragedy at the Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab, Hormozgan province, occurred on February 28, 2026, marking a catastrophic loss of life during the initial strikes launched by the United States and Israel against Iran.

As dozens of young students aged between 7 and 12 were beginning their morning lessons, the facility was targeted by a series of deliberate missile strikes that caused the entire building to collapse. This incident, which resulted in the confirmed deaths of over 168 civilians—the majority of whom were schoolchildren—has since become a focal point of international forensic investigations and a primary evidence case for those demanding accountability for the targeting of civilian infrastructure during the conflict.

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