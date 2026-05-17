Iran sets five non-negotiable prerequisites for nuclear talks with US

TEHRAN– As diplomatic efforts to resume negotiations between Iran and the United States remain stalled, conflicting reports have emerged regarding the terms each side is setting.

According to Iranian media outlets, Tehran has formally conditioned the start of any negotiations on a set of five confidence-building measures. These prerequisites include: An end to the war on all fronts with a particular emphasis on Lebanon; the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions; the release of Iran's frozen financial assets; compensation for war damages; formal recognition of Iran's sovereign rights over the Strait of Hormuz.

Citing informed sources, the Mehr news agency reported that Washington has responded with what it described as “excessive” and “unacceptable” demands. According to the agency, the U.S. is reportedly asking for: No reparations for war damages; transfer of approximately 400 kilograms of uranium from Iran to the United States; only a single nuclear facility is to remain operational in Iran; no release – not even 25 percent – of Iran's frozen assets; a cessation of hostilities on all fronts is to be contingent upon the completion of negotiations.

Mehr added that even if Iran were to meet these conditions, the threat of military aggression from the United States and the Israeli regime would persist. According to experts cited by the news agency, the U.S. proposal attempts to achieve through diplomacy what Washington failed to secure on the battlefield.

However, a contrasting version of the U.S. position has emerged. Laurence Norman, a reporter for The Wall Street Journal, wrote on X that an alternative proposal is on the table. According to Norman, the U.S. offer would grant Iran access to over $25 billion in frozen funds while allowing Tehran to keep its nuclear enrichment capability intact.