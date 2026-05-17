Indonesian remake of "Children of Heaven" hits silver screens

TEHRAN- The Indonesian adaptation of Majid Majidi’s acclaimed 1997 film “Children of Heaven” officially premiered in Indonesia on Saturday.

The private screening of the film was held at the Epicentrum XXI complex in Setiabudi, South Jakarta, attended by the cast and crew, the Public Relations of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) announced.

Simultaneous with the gala event, the general release of the new version, directed by renowned filmmaker Hanung Bramantyo and titled "Children of Heaven," began across theaters in Indonesia, a nation of 280 million people, the report added.

“Children of Heaven” is an internationally celebrated film directed by Majid Majidi, which tells the story of a young brother and sister who share a single pair of shoes after losing their own. The film explores themes of poverty, innocence, and hope through the lens of a simple yet powerful narrative. Majidi’s classic family film received a nomination for the best foreign-language film in 1999, becoming the first Iranian film ever nominated for an Oscar.

The Indonesian adaptation retains the emotional core of the original, focusing on the siblings’ struggles and their unwavering bond, but relocates the story to Semarang, a city known for its rich cultural tapestry and vibrant urban life. The film follows the journey of a poor brother and sister, Ali and Zahra, who live on the outskirts of Semarang. When their shoes go missing, they must conceal the truth from their parents, leading to a series of covert efforts to navigate daily life. The boy’s desperate hope to win a third-place prize in a local race becomes a pivotal point in the story, symbolizing his desire to restore dignity and happiness for his family.

Produced by MD Pictures, one of Indonesia’s leading production companies, the film stars young Indonesian actors Jared Ali and Humaira Jahra in the iconic roles of Ali and Zahra. Both actors are making their debut in significant roles, bringing fresh energy and authenticity to the beloved characters. Slamet Rahardjo, a veteran actor and respected figure in Indonesian cinema, joins the cast, adding depth and gravitas to the project.

Director Hanung Bramantyo is known for his versatility and successful films. He recently led a session titled “Children of Heaven: The Art of Film Adaptation” at the MD Pictures booth during the Jakarta Asian Film Festival (JAFF) market, where he discussed the challenges and creative process involved in adapting a foreign masterpiece for Indonesian audiences.

Produced by Manoj Punjabi under the banner of MD Pictures, the film is part of the company’s ambitious lineup for 2026. MD Pictures is betting heavily on remakes and franchise productions, aiming to strengthen its position both domestically and internationally. The company’s slate includes diverse projects ranging from literary adaptations to genre films and franchise extensions, reflecting Indonesia’s growing influence in regional cinema.

“Children of Heaven” joins a roster of projects that showcase Indonesia’s cinematic versatility and growing confidence in producing films with international appeal.

The remake meticulously preserves the emotional and humanistic atmosphere of Majidi’s original work, narrating the world of children and the hope that flourishes amidst hardship.

Beyond its direct and indirect influences on global filmmakers, the screenplay of "Children of Heaven" holds a prestigious place in educational curricula due to its narrative structure and texture. In addition to being featured in Iranian middle and high school textbooks, the simple yet captivating story was previously selected for inclusion in high school English language textbooks in Japan.

The late renowned American critic Roger Ebert highly praised the film at the time of its release. Since then, many cinema scholars have frequently compared Majidi’s work to Vittorio De Sica's "Bicycle Thieves" for its universal themes and compelling simplicity.

SAB/

