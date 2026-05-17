Iranian animation “Yooz” welcomed in Russia

TEHRAN – The Iranian 3D animated feature film “Yooz” written and directed by Reza Arzhangi has attracted nearly 50,000 viewers in less than a month of release in Russia.

A joint production of Sooreh Animation Center and VistaMedia, it was released internationally and in Russia last month and has grossed $255,761, Honaronline reported.

“Yooz” is the third Iranian animated film to be released in Russia, following “Dolphin Boy 1” and “Dolphin Boy 2,” and it has achieved notable box office success there.

The film tells an adventurous story about an Iranian cheetah striving to return to his homeland. In Iran, it grossed 970 billion rials (about $500,000) and attracted 1.58 million viewers, earning the titles of the highest-grossing animated film in Iranian cinema history and the second most-watched animation after “Bacheh Zerang” (Smart Kid).

The story follows an Iranian cheetah that has been raised in New York City and has grown accustomed to an urban lifestyle. Over time, it feels a profound sense of alienation and begins to yearn for its homeland. The cheetah embarks on a journey back to Iran in search of its roots and true identity. During this adventurous journey, the cheetah faces numerous obstacles and challenges, both in nature and within itself. Ultimately, it realizes that returning to its homeland is not merely a physical journey, but also a spiritual and cultural one.

The narrative highlights themes of environmental awareness, the preservation of endangered species, and the importance of cultural identity.

Having been released in Iranian cinemas since last September, “Yooz” has set a new record for the highest single‑day audience for a children’s film in Iran’s cinema history, attracting 70,000 viewers on October 8, concurrent with the National Children’s Day.

SS/SAB

