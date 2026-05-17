Sanders: 'No more money should be spent on US wars'

TEHRAN- Reacting to the United States' endless wars in West Asia, Senator Bernie Sanders has declared that while the country cannot afford housing, healthcare, or childcare, it somehow always finds money for another bloody war.

In a conversation with political podcaster Jennifer Welch, the independent US senator criticized his country's ongoing warmongering, stating: "It is time to say no to a government that invests in war instead of the needs of working people."

"The world has learned things about how to deal with conflicts, rather than killing and wiping out others," Sanders continued. "We see the war in Ukraine. We see the horror that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has unleashed in Gaza and Lebanon, which in my view is a genocide, and all of this is happening in Gaza with American taxpayers' money."

The senator also turned his criticism toward President Donald Trump: "Look at our friend Donald Trump, who, alongside Netanyahu, has launched an unprovoked war against Iran that no one can provide a definitive reason for. Now there are those in Washington within the Trump administration saying that the cost of the war against Iran has been 25 to 30 billion."

Sanders dismissed those figures as "completely baseless and nonsense," adding: "The cost of war is 10 to 20 times higher than what has been stated. Not only is all this money being spent on the war against Iran, but Trump is going even further. We spend one trillion dollars a year on military expenses. Do you realize that?"

The senator, a prominent opponent of Trump's policies, elaborated: "We do not have money for the treatment and health of Americans. We are facing a challenged educational system. American children have no money to go to college. But one trillion dollars a year goes to the military. Do you know what Trump wants? He wants another $500 billion. He is eyeing a precise 50 percent increase in military spending."

He added, "Just three blocks away from Congress, people are sleeping on the ground and in the streets because we are facing a serious and widespread housing crisis. As I told you, we cannot deal with the housing, childcare, and health insurance crisis. We do not have the capability. But well, when it comes to a bloody war outside the United States, we still have money for it. But enough is enough."