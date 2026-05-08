Iran to arrive in U.S. two weeks before 2026 World Cup

TEHRAN - Iran national football team plan to arrive in the United States 14 days before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Despite the current tensions with the U.S., Team Melli held another training session in the capital Tehran.

As part of its efforts to boost readiness, the team will leave for Turkey on May 16 for a two-week training camp.

Even for all the preparations, political frictions continue to cast a shadow over Iran's participation in the World Cup. U.S. President Donald Trump has previously said that the Iranian team should skip the tournament "for their own life and safety."

Mehdi Taj, president of the Iran Football Federation, said they are working to make the best decision regarding participation in the World Cup.

Iran have been drawn in Group G for the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

Team Melli are scheduled to open their campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15, followed by a match against Belgium at the same venue on June 21. Its final group match is set for June 26 against Egypt in Seattle.