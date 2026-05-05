Cheshmi eyes something special in 2026 World Cup

TEHRAN - Iran national team midfielder Rouzbeh Cheshmi, one of the most experienced players in Team Melli, has opened up about the team's preparation for the 2026 World Cup. He believes that Iran can achieve something special in this edition.

Cheshmi addressed his absence from the team's previous camp in Turkey, the upcoming camp scheduled for May 12, and the challenges awaiting Iran in Group G— alongside Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand.

"With domestic players having been away from club training for a while, this is one of the most critical phases of our preparations. We've practically entered the final stage of the program," Cheshmi said.

"Training has been precise and disciplined — from high-intensity physical work to tactical rehearsals, the coaching staff has covered every detail. Morale is very high. The experienced players are helping the younger ones integrate quickly. Everyone knows time is short, and that has sharpened our focus. There's a shared belief that we can achieve something special.

"These camps are extremely beneficial because the team operates in a completely professional, focused environment. Full concentration on training helps players mentally and physically. Also, the potential friendly matches will improve our coordination. The Turkey camp is a great opportunity to reach full readiness and allows the coaching staff to finalize the lineup and evaluate plans,” he added.

“The World Cup is a stage where even the smallest details matter, so I'm fully focused in training — if I get the chance to represent the team, I want to give my best. There are no easy teams at the World Cup. Any team that reaches this level has very high quality," Cheshmi said.

“Belgium have been at the top of world football for years, with players in Europe's best leagues. In terms of experience and individual quality, they're extremely strong. Egypt always have a cohesive structure. Physically and technically, their players are in good condition — and African football is always unpredictable. And New Zealand might fly under the radar, but they play with organization and high work rate. They can cause problems for any opponent,” the midfielder said.

“For us, the key is to focus on executing our own game plan, regardless of the opponents' reputations. If we're mentally and tactically ready, we can compete against any team."

If named to the final squad, Cheshmi would be making his third World Cup appearance — a milestone that carries deep meaning.

"Playing in the World Cup is a dream for any player, and being able to experience it multiple times — that's truly special. If it happens and I make my third appearance, it will definitely feel different. I carry more experience now, but also a heavier sense of responsibility.

And for Iranian fans, his name is forever linked to one of the most iconic moments in the country's football history: the 98th-minute strike against Wales in the 2022 group stage, a goal that sparked emotional celebrations across Iran.

"That goal against Wales was one of the most special moments of my football career — the kind of moment every player dreams of. The joy after that goal... it's not something I can easily put into words. Those memories push me even harder to be useful to the national team at this level again, and to create more good moments for the people,” Cheshmi concluded.