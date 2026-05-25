Iran volleyball team depart for Turkey on Saturday

TEHRAN - The Iranian men's national volleyball team will fly to Turkey on Saturday ahead of the 2026 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) campaign.

Team Melli and coaching staff will leave Tehran for Istanbul before continuing on to São Paulo, Brazil. The team have scheduled a one-week training camp in Brazil, including two friendly matches against the Brazilian national team at the invitation of the Brazilian Volleyball Federation.

Iran's group-stage schedule for the 2026 VNL (men's division) runs from June 10 to July 19. The team will face opponents across three host nations:

The two friendlies against Brazil on home soil should give Iran valuable preparation time before the VNL gets underway. With a tough opening draw that includes the host nation and South American rivals Argentina, Iran will need to hit the ground running in Brasília.