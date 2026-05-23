Roberto Piazza arrives in Tehran

TEHRAN - Roberto Piazza, the highly-regarded Italian head coach, arrived at Imam Khomeini International Airport Friday afternoon, Friday, signaling the start of the final push toward the upcoming Volleyball Nations League (VNL) campaign.

Upon his arrival, Piazza was greeted by team manager Abbas Nazarian and coach Rahman Mohammadirad, setting the stage for a high-intensity period of preparation. With the team’s overseas training camp in Turkey revised, the focus has shifted entirely to Tehran. The National Team Training Center at Azadi Sports Complex will now serve as the epicenter of action, hosting a full-strength squad, including international stars and players returning from the Asian Club Championship.

While Piazza has been meticulously monitoring the squad’s progress via remote data analysis and online sessions in recent weeks, he is now ready to take the reins in person. Starting tomorrow, the tactical mastermind will hit the court, intensifying the competitive atmosphere as the race for the final roster spots ahead of the VNL reaches a fever pitch.

The clock is ticking toward a massive test. The team are scheduled to depart for Brazil on May 30th for a crucial pre-tournament training camp, where they are slated to face the Brazilian national team in two high-stakes exhibition matches.

This intense preparation is all geared toward the VNL 2026 preliminary round, which kicks off on June 10th. Iran are set to tackle a grueling schedule, with the three-week tournament stages taking them across the globe to Brazil, France, and Serbia, respectively.