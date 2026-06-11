2026 VNL: Iran lose to Brazil

TEHRAN- Iran volleyball team lost Brazil 3-1(25-21, 23-25,25-15' 25-23) in their first match of the 2026 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) early Thursday.

Team Melli will meet Bulgaria on Thursday as well as matches against Argentina, and Belgium in the following days in Pool 2.

The opening round of the new national team season in international volleyball gets underway across the world from 10 June in the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2026.

It marks the first of three competition weeks, in which each team will play a total of 12 games during a league phase, culminating in the top seven teams – plus knockout round hosts People's Republic of China – progressing to the knockout stages in Ningbo.