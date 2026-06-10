Iran set to open 2026 VNL campaign against Brazil

TEHRAN – Iran national volleyball team will face Brazil early Thursday in the 2026 FIVB Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL).

Team Melli will meet Bulgaria, Argentina, and Belgium in the following days in Pool 2.

“We are fully-prepared for the VNL and I am optimistic about the match against Brazil,” Iran coach Roberto Piazza said. “We have trained well in the previous days and we are determined to focus on our matches.”

The 2026 FIVB Men's Volleyball Nations League is the eighth edition of the FIVB Men's Volleyball Nations League, an annual men's international volleyball tournament. It is currently held from 10 June to 2 Aug. 2026, with the final round to take place at the Beilun Gymnasium in Ningbo, China.

Following the results of the 2025 Nations League, the Netherlands were relegated and replaced by Belgium as the highest-ranked non-VNL team in the FIVB World Rankings.