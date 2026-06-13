Iran sweep Argentina to earn first win in 2026 VNL

TEHRAN – Iran secured their first victory in the 2026 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) with a commanding straight-sets win over Argentina (25-19, 25-23, 25-19) early Saturday.

After suffering back-to-back defeats against Brazil and Bulgaria, Team Melli entered the match under pressure and delivered an impressive performance to keep their campaign on track.

Ali Hajipour led Iran's scoring effort with 22 points, while outside hitter Porya Hossein Khanzadeh added 19 points to help the team cruise to victory.

Fausto Diaz scored 19 points for Argentina.

Iran will next face Belgium in their fourth Pool 2 match as they look to build momentum in the competition.

The 2026 Men's Volleyball Nations League got underway on June 10, marking the start of the international national-team season. During the preliminary phase, each team will play 12 matches across three competition weeks.

At the end of the league phase, the top seven teams in the standings, along with hosts the People's Republic of China, will advance to the Finals, which will be held in Ningbo.