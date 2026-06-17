Iran volleyball team begin training camp in Serbia

TEHRAN - Iran’s national volleyball team have arrived in Belgrade to begin a six-day training camp as preparations intensify for the second week of the 2026 Volleyball Nations League (VNL).

Following a long and exhausting journey from Iran, the squad reached the Serbian capital late Tuesday and will use the camp to fine-tune their tactics and physical conditioning ahead of a challenging slate of matches in France.

Head coach Roberto Piazza has given his players a day off on Wednesday before the team resume work on Thursday with strength and conditioning sessions.

The camp is expected to play a crucial role in helping Team Melli recover from travel fatigue and sharpen their form before returning to VNL action.

Meanwhile, Ali Ramezani, Shayan Mehrabi, Mohsen Delavari, and Matin Hosseini departed Tehran early Wednesday for Istanbul and will continue on to Belgrade to join the rest of the squad.

The second week of the VNL will be held from June 24 to 28 in Orléans (France), Gliwice (Poland), and Ljubljana (Slovenia). Iran will compete in the French pool, facing a demanding schedule against some of the world's top teams.

Iran will take on hosts France on June 24 before meeting the United States a day later. Team Melli will then face Japan on June 26 and conclude the week against Cuba on June 28.

Piazza has selected a balanced squad featuring a mix of experienced internationals and emerging talents.

Iran Roster for the Serbia Camp and VNL Week 2

Setters: Arshia Behnejad, Ali Ramezani

Opposite Hitters: Ali Hajipour, Pouya Ariakhah, Mohsen Delavari

Outside Hitters: Morteza Sharifi, Porya Hossein Khanzadeh, Mobin Nasri, Ali Haghparast, Matin Hosseini

Middle Blockers: Mohammad Valizadeh, Yousef Kazemi, Issa Naseri, Shayan Mehrabi

Liberos: Mohammadreza Hazratpour, Hossein Hajikalateh

With four crucial matches looming, the training camp in Belgrade represents a vital opportunity for Iran to build momentum and improve cohesion as the team look to climb the VNL standings and continue their development under Piazza’s leadership.