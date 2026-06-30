Results don’t tell the whole story of Iran’s VNL campaign

TEHRAN - Iran’s second week in the 2026 FIVB Men’s Volleyball Nations League produced only one victory, but the overall performances suggested a team moving in the right direction under Roberto Piazza.

While the standings remain disappointing, the progress on court offers reasons for optimism ahead of a decisive final week.

The 3-1 victory over Cuba was more than just a morale boost. It demonstrated a level of composure that had been missing in earlier matches. After heartbreaking five-set defeats to France and Japan, Iran finally managed to finish a close contest, with outside hitter Ali Hajipour leading the attack and the team showing greater confidence in pressure situations.

Despite that improvement, the challenge ahead remains enormous. Iran have collected only two wins after eight matches and sit outside the qualification places. Even four victories in Week 3 against Ukraine, Germany, Slovenia and Turkey may not guarantee a place in the Finals, as the team's fate also depends on results elsewhere. Still, those matches remain critically important for both confidence and long-term development.

Perhaps the biggest positive has been Iran’s attacking quality. Against elite opponents such as France and Japan, the team proved they could compete for extended periods. The offense has become more dynamic, while Hajipour’s emergence gives Piazza another dependable scoring option.

However, the difference between competing and winning remains clear. Iran’s blocking has lacked consistency, and the team have repeatedly struggled to handle decisive moments in tight matches. Those shortcomings reflect not only technical issues but also the inexperience of a young squad still learning how to perform under pressure at the highest level.

Piazza has also shown a willingness to rotate his squad, giving younger players valuable opportunities instead of relying exclusively on experienced veterans. That approach may produce short-term inconsistency, but it is an investment in the future of Iranian volleyball.

Week 3 carries significance beyond the Nations League standings. Every ranking point could prove valuable in the race for qualification to the 2028 Olympic Games, where the world ranking will once again play a crucial role. Even if reaching the VNL Finals becomes unlikely, every match still has long-term importance.

Just as important will be maintaining the right mentality. Avoiding distractions and preserving confidence inside the squad will be essential after an emotionally demanding tournament. The victory over Cuba relieved some of the pressure, but consistency remains the missing ingredient.

Iran's results may not fully reflect the team's development. The performances have improved, the potential is evident, and the foundation for future success appears stronger than the standings suggest. The next step is clear: transform encouraging displays into consistent victories. If Piazza's young squad can do that, this VNL campaign may ultimately be remembered as the beginning of a new chapter rather than a disappointing finish