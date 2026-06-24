Iran suffer narrow loss against France in 2026 VNL

TEHRAN -Iran lost to France 3-2 (25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 24-26, 17-15) in Week 2 of the 2026 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) Wednesday night.

Week 2 of the 2026 Volleyball Nations League, Iran pushed France to the limit in a thrilling five-set encounter but eventually fell 3–2.

The Iranian team showed great determination, matching the reigning Olympic champions point for point and demonstrating significant progress under head coach Roberto Piazza.

Iran’s aggressive serving, solid blocking, and effective attacks kept France under constant pressure throughout the match. The teams traded momentum repeatedly, with Iran winning two sets and forcing a decisive fifth set. In the final set, France relied on their experience and composure in crucial moments to secure victory.

Despite the defeat, Iran earned a valuable point in the standings and received praise for their fighting spirit and improved teamwork. The performance highlighted the potential of Iran’s young players and suggested that the team can compete with the world’s strongest volleyball nations.