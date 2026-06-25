2026 VNL: Iran fall short to U.S.

TEHRAN – Iran suffered a straight-sets defeat against the United States in Week 2 of the 2026 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) on Thursday, losing 25-23, 25-20, 31-29.

Despite the loss, Iran delivered a competitive performance, particularly in the opening and third sets. The Iranian players challenged the Americans with strong serving and determined defense, but the U.S. team proved more effective in crucial moments. The first set was closely contested before the United States edged ahead to claim a 25-23 victory. In the second set, the Americans maintained control and extended their advantage with a 25-20 win.

The third set was the most dramatic of the match, with both teams exchanging points in a tense battle. Iran fought hard to force the contest into extra points, but the United States eventually secured a 31-29 victory to complete the sweep.

Iran, who previously lost 3-2 to France, will now turn their attention to Friday’s match against Japan.