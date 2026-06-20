Roberto Piazza targets 2028 Olympics quota

TEHRAN - Iran men's national volleyball coach Roberto Piazza has reaffirmed that securing a place at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics remains the team's ultimate objective, expressing full confidence in his players and the team's setter despite recent criticism.

Speaking about the ongoing rebuilding process, Piazza acknowledged that Iran have undergone significant changes since last season and stressed the importance of developing a stronger mentality within the squad.

"We started once again like we did last season," Piazza said. "Many players have changed, and the biggest thing we need to change is our mindset. We must accept some mistakes and leave others behind."

The Italian coach emphasized that his role is to prepare the team for long-term success, with every match serving as a step toward Olympic qualification.

"Our goal is only one: the Los Angeles Olympics," Piazza stated. "I have always said that if we improve step by step and game by game, the results will come closer to us."

Piazza also defended Iran's setter, pointing to the team's strong side-out efficiency as evidence of his quality.

"Our problem is not side-out play," he explained. "In that area, we are among the top six or seven teams. That shows our setter is doing a very good job. I know many people in Iran have strong volleyball opinions and may not like our setter, but believe me, he is a very good player."

Reflecting on recent performances, Piazza compared the current campaign to last season's start, when Iran suffered narrow defeats before finding momentum. He admitted disappointment following the loss to Brazil, believing his side had a genuine opportunity to secure a victory.

"I was disappointed after the Brazil match because I think we could have beaten them," he said. "We were ahead in the fourth set but couldn't maintain our advantage. They were really under pressure."

The coach concluded with a message to Iranian fans, thanking them for their continued support and promising that the team will keep striving to reach their full potential.

"We need your support," Piazza said. "We can feel it, and we will do everything possible to become the best version of ourselves. I know that effort alone is not enough—we must do something special. But I believe in my players."