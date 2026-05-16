Iran volleyball to hold friendly matches in Brazil

TEHRAN - Iran's national volleyball team will face Brazil in two preparatory friendly matches at the Brazilian national team training camp as part preparation for the 2026 Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL).

The preliminary round will feature 18 teams: Iran, Italy, Argentina, Serbia, Cuba, Japan, Brazil, Turkey, Bulgaria, Germany, France, USA, Canada, Poland, Slovenia, Ukraine, China, and Belgium.

Team Mell have started their preparatory training on May 1 in Tehran.

The Brazilian Volleyball Federation has sent an official invitation to Iran's national team for a preparatory training camp.

With FIVB's support and follow-up, and with the approval of Roberto Piazza, the Iranian Volleyball Federation accepted the invitation. Iran's national team camp will be held from May 31 to June 7, including two friendly matches, at the special Brazilian national volleyball team training facility.

Iran will begin its preparatory camp in Brazil ahead of the first week of the VNL on June 1. After completing their final training sessions and two friendly matches against Brazil on June 3 and June 5, the team will travel to Brasília on June 9 — the host city for the first week of competition — where they will face the tournament host, Brazil, in their opening match.

In the first week of the 2026 Men's VNL preliminary round (Group stage), Iran will compete in Brasília, the capital of Brazil, from June 11 to 15 against: Brazil (June 12), Bulgaria (June 12), Argentina (June 14), and Belgium (June 15).