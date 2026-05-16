Roberto Piazza set to arrive in Iran on May 23

TEHRAN - The Italian head coach of Iran national volleyball team will likely arrive in Tehran on May 23.

The preliminary round of the 2026 Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) will feature 18 teams: Iran, Italy, Argentina, Serbia, Cuba, Japan, Brazil, Turkey, Bulgaria, Germany, France, U.S., Canada, Poland, Slovenia, Ukraine, China, and Belgium.

The first training camp of Iran's national team began on April 30 with 30 players. The second phase of training — which was originally scheduled to start on May 22 in Turkey, with the participation of foreign-based players and those competing in the Asian Club Championship alongside Foolad Sirjan in Indonesia, and led by Roberto Piazza and Tommaso Totolo — has now been restructured.

Following a request from Milad Taghavi, head of the Volleyball Federation, to cancel the Turkey camp and instead have Piazza come to Tehran, the Italian head coach welcomed the proposal and stated that, given the current situation in the Middle East, he will join the national team members in Tehran provided no restrictions arise in the coming days.

Accordingly, barring any issues, Roberto Piazza will arrive in Tehran on May 23. The final phase of Iran's national team camp will then begin with all players present at the national volleyball team camp in Tehran's Azadi Sports Complex. After this stage, the men's volleyball team will travel with 14 players to a preparatory camp in Brazil, where they will play two friendly matches against the Brazilian national team.