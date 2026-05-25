IRCS aims to draft a roadmap for collaboration with IFRC

TEHRAN – Pirhossein Kolivand, the president of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, is scheduled to visit Geneva at the invitation of officials from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), aiming to draft a roadmap for long-term collaboration.

Kolivand plans to follow up on cooperation agreements, expand humanitarian diplomacy, and share expertise gained during the 12-day US-Israeli war in June 2025 against the country, and the recent 40-day aggression by the US-Israeli coalition.

The official will expound on the operational, rescue, and humanitarian capabilities of the IRCS, as well as share experiences in fields such as crisis management, support for victims, and the sustained delivery of humanitarian services in difficult situations and in times of crisis, such as floods, earthquakes, and armed conflicts.

He will also hold specialized meetings and consultations with the officials from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the IFRC.

They will discuss promoting collaborative efforts, developing a joint roadmap for long-term collaborations, and improving the IRCS's standing at the regional and international levels.

Establishing a regional, international educational hub in IRCS, holding specialized relief and logistics workshops, exchanging trainers and instructors, and developing educational and specialized cooperation are also on the agenda.

In addition, the two sides will explore ways to address the impacts of sanctions on humanitarian activities, establish financial and logistical channels to expedite delivery of humanitarian assistance, support the injured and affected families, exchange experiences in family reunification, search for missing individuals, and develop psychological and social support for those affected by crises.

Supporting international humanitarian law and aid workers in armed conflicts, and pursuing international initiatives to protect humanitarian staff, will be among the important issues in the meetings.

The IRCS will follow up on the issues, such as the expansion of the IRCD data monitoring and data mining center, the use of relief and medical products manufactured by the national society to meet the operational needs of the IFRC.

Developing and equipping rehabilitation centers and supporting the production of smart prosthetics will also be pursued.

Our priority is to introduce IRCS capabilities: IFRC official

In April, Xavier Castellanos Mosquera, the IFRC undersecretary-general for national society development and operations coordination, said that the IFRC has put the priority on showcasing the IFRC's capabilities, specialized staff, and professional volunteers to international societies.

“The Iranian Red Crescent Society is our reliable global partner; the international societies should know that during the 40-day [US-Israeli imposed] war, more than 100,000 rescuers volunteered to provide relief services,” IRNA quoted Castellanos Mosquera as saying.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with Kolivand, on April 18.

The IRCS measures and activities over the past years and the forty-day war have been brilliant. The IRCS is a valuable society in the region, “We are proud of you,” he stated.

The official went on to say that the IRCS has observed all the humanitarian principles in its missions, while maintaining the quality of services provided to those affected by the war has been its top priority. “You have a golden society, and it is an honor to learn so many new things from you,” he noted.

Castellanos Mosquera also highlighted that the IFRC and other international societies will do their best to assist the IRCS. He said the IRCS is not alone. The IFRC is the representative of 191 national societies, and it will support the IRCS based on humanitarian principles.

Referring to the martyred and wounded staff members of the IRCS during the recent illegal war, the official said the loss of a relief worker is painful for IFRC and all international societies; “it is shameful that rescuers and relief workers are targeted in war,” he emphasized.

The official assured that upon their arrival to Geneva, he would share IRCS measures and challenges, particularly during this war, with the international community.

Humanitarian shipments delivered to support IRCS

The IRCS has recently received aid cargo shipments from Iraq, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan.

The aid consignment from Iraq included nine trucks deploying 120 tons of food items involving rice, flour, beans, and canned food, and 60 tons of medicines and medical equipment.

Uzbekistan deployed fifteen trucks carrying some 300 tons of medical tools and pharmaceuticals to help enhance IRCS aid capacities.

Kazakhstan delivered a shipment weighing over 1,700 tons, including food parcels, flour, sugar, canned food, and medical supplies.



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